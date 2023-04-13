FLEMINGSBURG Years of Farm's 103rd show will be at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Tennessee Bluegrass Band, and Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley opening.
Tennessee Bluegrass Band of Billy Blue Recording are keeping traditional bluegrass music alive. The band has received praise from various sources, including John Lawless, who wrote in Bluegrass Today: "While The Tennessee Bluegrass Band builds a repertoire of their own material, they have created a number of videos that showcase their smooth, professional and oh-so-traditional sound. This quintet features some of the brightest lights among our music’s youth movement, already seasoned pros while still in their twenties.”
Lincoln Mash, guitar, and Heather Alley, fiddle, are a bluegrass/country duo that emphasizes harmony and musicianship. They have been a part of festival lineups, including Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival, Sam Jam, Cam Fest, Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival and Rudy Fest.
For more information, visit yearsoffarming.com, call (606) 748-0798 or email paulahinton2000@yahoo.com.