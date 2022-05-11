Russell Middle School garden club celebrated a successful year of planting and harvesting Tuesday.
The club is led by science teacher Beverly McDavid. As students gathered in her classroom, they were welcomed with the site of cupcakes topped with bright blue icing, and the chirp of a baby chicken.
The chick hatched earlier that day, and was sitting under a light in McDavid's classroom. The chick isn't a part of garden club, but it added to the excitement inside the classroom.
Before diving into the baked treats, the students stepped outside of the school. Behind the building a greenhouse sits. It was once wrapped in 2-liter pop bottles stacked on top of one another, said McDavid. The bottles were collected schoolwide to originally build the structure.
"It was unique," said McDavid, adding she was sad to see it have to go.
A windstorm damaged parts of the bottle walls. In order to have the greenhouse operational for the club this spring, McDavid opted to wrap the structure in plastic.
The students grabbed two blue watering cans. Each one took a turn watering some of the plants in the greenhouse, before handing the can off to the next person.
Inside the greenhouse, on a wooden shelf, sits sprouts of carrots, tomatoes, peppers, onions and potatoes. They will soon be sold to help fund the club.
The outdoor classroom has raised beds that will soon have an irrigation hooked up to it. The system will pull the water off the roof of the greenhouse and store it. It will continually drip water into the beds throughout the summer while the students are gone, said McDavid.
Soon the club will have a monarch waystation and butterfly garden. Milkweed will be planted around the box and nectar flower will fill the bright blue box emblazoned with "RMS Garden Club" in yellow paint.
When the monarchs are tagged, scientists in South Africa will know where the butterflies traveled, said McDavid.
Brady Hajjar began watering the returning sprouts from last year's planting in the raised beds. Strawberries, carrots and other vegetation were popping back up. Beside him, Harper Ragains and Nate Haywood sat on a bench which was built and painted by the club.
Ann Galvin asked McDavid about the different pieces of the outdoor classroom and what would be coming in the future. Meanwhile, Coleman Critchfield worked with the spigot on the side of the school to refill the water cans for the other garden club members.
A sensory garden is also in the works in the space. An outdoor xylophone is in place. The posts are in the ground and ready for sensory swings, said McDavid. A water fountain will sit in the middle of a round flower bed.
Soft flowers will be added. Lilac will be planted because of its scent, the teacher said. The idea is to allow students who need help with sensory struggle to have a place to gain that assistance. If a student needs to calm down, it will be a place for them to come.
As the club members gathered, they chatted and laughed together. This is part of why Ann Galvin is a part of the club, and thinks others should join.
"It's really fun, and you get to learn with friends," said Galvin, who loves nature and gardens.
Galvin and Haywood both said they've learned a lot about how to grow things better. They also both agree that the best project this year has been Mother's Day flowers.
The club grew violas and pansies to sell to their fellow students. McDavid said the sell went extremely well. They fully sold out and were being asked for more. The money helps the club purchase supplies.
Haywood took some pansies home to his mom, and proudly told McDavid and the other members that flowers are lasting longer than normal at the hands of the student. He has a garden at home where he grows carrots, tomatoes, potatoes and peppers.
The students admit they weren't the best at keeping plants alive before joining garden club. Galvin is honest that there's still more room to grow, but she is already is better than before.
Their green thumbs are becoming greener with each meeting. However, Tuesday, they added blue tongues and lips thanks to the bright icing of the cupcakes McDavid bought for them.
Back inside, they ate their cupcakes, drank juice and shared about their days. Before heading home from their final meeting of the year, the students revealed to McDavid they had never tried a radish.
A radish was growing in the garden, so they had a taste and gained one more new experience as a club before taking the summer off.