Janna Imel grew up in Greenup County, attended the county’s schools and graduated from Greenup County High School.
Imel spent her formative years helping in her parents’ greenhouse on Route 1 in Greenup, and she credits her respect for hard work and determination to the examples set by her parents, Kenny and Pam Imel.
“Farming isn’t easy,” Imel said. “And it is full of challenges and setbacks. It teaches you to be determined, and to keep your eye on the goal.”
Determination is precisely what Imel exhibited as she completed her doctoral work at Virginia Commonwealth University in August 2020, earning a PhD in Counseling Psychology. It was a difficult task under any circumstances, but Imel also overcame the added difficulties generated by a worldwide pandemic. But this comes as no surprise for someone whose educational achievements read like a much desired list of awards and recognitions.
The 2010 high school graduate completed her undergraduate degree in Psychology at the University of Louisville, where she was also a McConnell Scholar, in 2014. She was named the 2014 UofL Woodcock Medalist, which is considered the most prestigious recognition of accomplishment by an undergraduate student in the College of Arts and Sciences at UofL. During her graduate work at VCU, she was awarded a VCU Dissertation Assistantship Award for the 2018-2019 academic year. She completed her yearlong APA-accredited doctoral clinical internship (Interprofessional Geropsychology Track) in August 2020. The fields of Greenup County, it would seem, prepared her well for the challenges of the field of psychology.
Imel’s chosen field was something that she said interested her at a very early age. The time spent working beside multiple generations of family members helped to make her aware of how people reacted to life at different stages in their own lives. Her experiences with her older family members especially helped to focus her desire to pursue geropsychology.
“I saw first-hand behavioral concerns that can come out of neurocognitive disorders when my Papaw was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a rapidly progressing degenerative brain disorder,” Imel said.
“He was diagnosed right as I was going off to college. I saw the disease change my Papaw’s personality, as well as his memory and other cognitive abilities,” Imel said. “At that time, I did not know about the existence of geropsychology or that there were psychologists available who could provide support in managing behaviors that may arise with dementia and other disorders.”
Discovering that field changed the focus of her professional life, Imel said, and now it is her passion to help those who suffer from similar diseases as her grandfather. And she said she believes that older individuals deserve not only better care, but advocates to ensure that the quality of care continues to improve.
“Our society often stigmatizes aging and associates getting older with nothing but decline. While we can see health declines, loss, and difficult transitions in older age, research also shows that older age can be linked to increased emotional well-being and more positive affect,” Imel said. “Part of what we do is help individuals maintain existing well-being, while also helping to improve quality of life and overcome difficulties, ultimately helping them to live the life they want to live.”
Dr. Imel, who is a licensed clinical psychologist, said that she plans to continue working with older adults specifically, and perhaps at some point return to Greenup County. Currently she lives in Virginia with her husband, Jerome Golden, who works in the field of cybersecurity. “He was a huge support, along with my parents, of getting me through the graduate school journey,” Imel said. “I have been really fortunate in having so much support and encouragement along the way.”
One of those whom Dr. Imel credit with support, her mother Pam Imel, was quick to say that most of the credit goes to Dr. Janna Imel herself.
“I am extremely proud of her,” Pam Imel said. “She has always been a very determined young lady. I would just tell her to hang in there, and eventually she would get through it. But I always knew she would succeed.”
Pam Imel said she was not surprised at all that her daughter chose to focus her career on helping older people.
“Ever since she was a little girl, she always liked to be around older people. She was always attracted to them and wanted to hear what they had to say,” Pam Imel said. “And she really listened to them. I knew then that she was going to do something great to help the elderly.”
“I am really proud of her,” said Kenny Imel, Dr. Imel’s father. “She will do really well, because she’s determined and understands people and how to talk to them.”
Imel said his daughter is also an excellent example of the type of potential in our area.
“She worked really hard to get where she is, and it is a good example to set for others on how much potential they have,” he said.
“I want to be a safe space for people to share what is going on in their lives,” Dr. Imel said of her goals for the future.
“People, especially older people, need to be able to share without judgement,” Imel added, noting that each stage in a person’s lives brings with it different needs, goals and desires.
“There is a lot of judgment in our society, and I want to be there to help people without them feeling that judgment. And ultimately I want to help those who need it most,” she said.
Being older, Imel said, shouldn’t be synonymous with not having opportunities to grow and find enrichment.