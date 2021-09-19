Motorists should expect state highway work zones in several northeast counties in the Kentucky Department of Highways District 9 region this week.
Work zones will be in the following areas:
Bath County
• Ky. 1325 (East Fork Road): Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will replace two culvert pipes under Ky. 1325 just off Ky. 36 east of Sharpsburg. Work will begin about 7:30 a.m. each day, after school buses run, and Ky. 1325 will be closed to all thru traffic between the Ky. 36 and Ky. 1106 (Mount Pleasant Road) intersections, milepoint 0-0.5. The road should be reopened each afternoon in time for the buses to return. Detour through Sharpsburg using Ky. 11 and either Ky. 1106 at Bethel or Ky. 1325 at Sherburne.
Boyd County
• Ashland bridge inspections: Beginning today, contractors will inspect structural components of the 12th Street (green) and 13th Street (blue) bridges that carry U.S. 23 and U.S. 60 traffic between Kentucky and Ohio. The inspection will require daily lane closures — between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. — on each bridge and on U.S. 23 (Greenup Avenue). Lanes will be closed on the 13th Street bridge through Thursday. There will be lane closures on Greenup Avenue Friday, and lane closures on the 12th Street bridge on Saturday, Sept. 25.
Carter County
• Carol Malone Boulevard (Ky. 7/Ky. 1): An ongoing widening project on Ky. 7-Ky. 1 between I-64 and U.S. 60 in downtown Grayson has shifted all traffic into a three-lane configuration — one lane each direction with a center turn lane — during construction, which will continue through the summer of 2022. The speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph.
Greenup County
• U.S. 23 paving at South Shore: Motorists should expect one-lane traffic either direction on U.S. 23 between South Shore (mile marker 26 near King’s Addition) and the downtown Portsmouth bridge (mile marker 29). One-lane traffic will remain in place day and night through the end of September. During construction, speed limits will be reduced for safety.
• U.S. 23 at Russell, and Kenwood Drive (Ky. 750) at U.S. 23 intersection: U.S. 23 southbound restricted to one lane, and Ky. 750 closed for the Russell viaduct replacement project.
• Ky. 503 bridge replacement: Motorists should use caution on Ky. 503 just south of Ky. 207 near Flatwoods where traffic has been shifted to a diversionary route adjacent to the bridge.
Lewis County
• Ky. 3310 (Oak Ridge Road) in Lewis County: Crews will close parts of Ky. 3310 over two days next week. On Thursday, the road will be closed at milepoint 1.4 between Toller Branch and Mud Lick roads during work hours, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for a pipe replacement. On Friday, it will be closed at milepoint 4.4 (about a half mile from the KY 989 intersection) during work hours for a pipe replacement.
Rowan County
• U.S. 60 West of Morehead, Rowan and Bath County: Crews will be installing guardrail and signs along U.S. 60 from Cherry Lane (milepoint 17.4) in Bath County through Midland to the Rowan line (milepoint 0) at Farmers and east to Ky. 519 (milepoint 7) near Morehead. Watch for one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers during daytime work hours between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• U.S. 60 East of Morehead, Rowan County: Crews are installing signs and finishing up improvements along US 60 from Bramblewood Lane (milepoint 10.8) to the Rowan-Carter county line (milepoint 17). Flagged traffic is possible during daytime work hours.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.