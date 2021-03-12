Floress Rucker, 89, of Grayson, Ky., died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Carter Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Floress was born December 1, 1931, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Tivis and Allie Justice Blevins. Floress was a self-employed nursing assistant and a member of Webbville C…