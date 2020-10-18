S.A.F.E. seminar will be at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Ashland Area YMCA youth gym. Registratrion is $12. For more information, call (606) 923-3349 or (606) 326-1234.
ASHLAND Women will have the chance to learn a little self defense at a two-hour, introductory self-defense class at the Ashland Area YMCA.
The Self-defense Awareness and Familiarization Exchange program will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the youth gym. Registration is $12 per person.
The class was organized by Jasmine Webb, who has studied self defense through the organization that informs teen and adult women about how to reduce their risk of exposure to violence and shows them some basic techniques about self defense.
Webb’s mother, Christina Webb, said her daughter, 16, wanted to bring such as class to the area and hopes to get more classes to the area in the future.
“There is just too much going on right now with abductions,” Christina Webb said.
Instructor will be Holly Solano, a Rape Aggression Defense-certified self-defense instructor in women’s basic, aerosol defense, keychain defense options, and SAFE (BPD, ADO, KDO, SAFE). She has shared RAD skills with Girl Scouts, college students, moms and co-worker groups, refugees and asylum seekers, assault survivors and grandmother groups of diverse cultural and spiritual backgrounds in four states.
The R.A.D. Women’s Basic Self-Defense course meets or exceeds all the National Coalition Against Sexual Assault (NCASA) guidelines for choosing a self-defense program. It is the only self-defense program ever to be endorsed by the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators.
Women must be at least 13 and with an adult female to attend, she said, but women with physical handicaps such as crutches or wheelchairs are welcome.
Those attending are asked to bring water and wear a mask; athletic footwear is suggested, with comfortable clothing.
A more in-depth class is upcoming in November.
(606) 326-2661 |