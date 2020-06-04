The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department announced one additional case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
A 13-year-old boy is in home isolation. He’s the 40th patient reported to have had a positive case in Boyd County, according to the health department. Thirty-four have recovered.
In all, 3,380 tests have been performed in Boyd County.
Greenup County and Carter County did not report any more positive cases, leaving those counties’ tallies at 14 and 13, respectively. Rowan County has announced eight total cases.