After two unanimous votes from the Ashland Local Planning Committee and Board of Education this week, the Ashland School District will add a technical school to Paul G. Blazer High School.
The addition will allow the district to offer five more complete technical education programs. The district currently operates five: Agricultural Education, Business Education, Family & Consumer Science, Health Science and Marketing.
The five planned for programs would be Aviation, Welding Technology, Metal Fabrication, Construction Technology — Plumbing and Construction Technology — Air Conditioning.
The process began officially with the board calling the local planning committee together to consider the project. The committee met Tuesday evening and unanimously passed the finding.
Richard Oppenheimer, who serves as the Facilities Director as well as the Director of Student Achievement for Ashland Independent Schools walked the committee through the finding and rationale for the proposed project.
Oppenheimer, with the help of others in the district, has been in contact with the Office of Career and Technical Education, the district’s architects and the Kentucky Department of Education in order to bring the best information to the district.
Oppenheimer explained that Paul G. Blazer High School is regulated to a certain number of square feet based on its enrollment. The school is allotted just more than 144,000 square feet and is currently sitting at just under 152,000 square feet. Regulations allow the school to build up to 125% of the allotted amount, which is approximately 180,000 square feet. The regulations leave approximately 20,000 square feet to build the new vocational school.
Each program has a specific minimum number of square feet required for its classroom. The five programs minimums will fit within the district’s allotted square footage.
Technically, the district could build bigger, but staying within the allotted frame works from the KDE allow the district to keep it bondable and receive grant funding rather than pay for the addition with local funds.
The board is hopeful to add more Career and Technical Education opportunities for students by getting creative with its space and utilizing every inch possible. However, the five additional programs were met with eagerness from the committee and board.
Ashland is currently the only school in the area without access to a vocational school, and houses all Career and Technical Education opportunities within Blazer High School.
Different programs are recommended in order to keep the programs across the state diversified, so there isn’t a mass influx of graduates with a certain area of training and significantly less jobs, Oppenheimer explained to the board. One with few programs in the state is metal fabrication, which is likely to come to Ashland in the future.
During a special meeting Wednesday, the board ultimately decided the five would work well, and if changes are able to be made, the topic can be readdressed later in the process.
The board decided to go ahead and approve the finding from the local planning committee as presented Wednesday afternoon, as the programs listed are great opportunities that everyone on the board was pleased to offer.
The next step in the process is approval from the Kentucky Department of Education.
In the information submitted to the board from the committee’s finding is an estimated cost, with a price-per-square foot estimate which is dictated by KDE. The price on the proposal is $242 per square foot before equipping the building for the programs. The total minus equipment and any work needing to be done to the land it’s placed on is approximately $6.8 million.
However, that price may or may not be realistic. Oppenheimer spoke with the district’s architects, and the company’s high end price was just a few dollars more per square foot, so it is in the range of a company’s estimate. While the price on the finding could be close to accurate, the project blueprint and needs have to be finalized, all costs will need to be taken into account and the project will have to go out to bid before a definitive dollar amount is determined. The bids could come back very different depending on the final project at hand.
The board is required to use that number for KDE approval, if they don’t it will be sent back to the district and slow the process.
The timeline and more specifics will be ironed out in the future, but as of Wednesday, a vocational school is now on the Ashland Schools Facilities Plan. The board plans to look into grants and funding opportunities, but is currently focused on getting approval and moving through the next steps.
The addition of the technical school does not change the priority of any other listing on the district’s facilities plan.