Educators in Northeast Kentucky say a bill in the Kentucky General Assembly that allows tax credits for educational expenses doesn't benefit the region and will divert money from public schools in the state to private ones.
The bill allows for creation of education opportunity accounts funded by private donations that would be eligible for tax credits. It has already passed in the Senate and the House of Representatives.
If Gov. Andy Beshear vetoes the bill, an override vote will be in store when lawmakers return to Frankfort later this month.
In the meantime, teachers in the region are bemoaning passage of the legislation and because it passed with a one-vote margin, are hoping an override vote won't succeed.
"There is still hope. The governor will probably veto, but it takes 51 votes to override, and we hope we can hold onto the votes, and there were some who didn't vote, and we can't know how they are going to vote," said Paula Pleasant, a Greenup County special education teacher and co-leader of the grassroots social media advocacy group 120 United.
The education opportunity accounts could be used for private school tuition and expenses, which opponents way would drain money from public schools.
It also makes it easier for families to enroll their children in districts outside of the one where they live, and state per-pupil funding would follow the child to the other district.
The private-school tuition component is limited to eight mostly urban counties, but opponents fear eventual expansion to the rest of the state.
The accounts also are limited to families at or under 175 percent of the income threshold for free and reduced-price meals.
"We have been sorely underfunded for several years in public education, and they want to take more money from us and give it to private schools. If they want to improve public schools, taking money away is not the way to do it," said Tracie Salyers, a counselor at Cannonsburg Elementary School and president of the Boyd Education Association.
"The budget has dropped in public education since 2008 and this would be another $25 million that would not go to public schools," said former Ashland Education Association president Kathleen Lewis, an Oakview Elementary second-grade teacher.
"It opens the door to charter schools and leads to school vouchers, so I'm opposed to the bill," said Greenup County Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
On the other hand, Moresea said, the section of the bill allowing families to change districts is less concerning because Greenup, which for several years had wrestled with a net loss of students to nearby districts, has shown significant academic growth, making it more attractive to attend, she said.
The legislation also lacks any links to regulatory safeguards like accountability, licensing and background checks, Lewis said. It opens the door to discrimination because directing the accounts to tuition does not require private schools to forego discrimination because of race, religion, disability, ethnicity or political affiliation, she said.
In Northeast Kentucky, 98th District Rep. Danny Bentley and 100th District Rep. Scott Sharp voted in favor of the bill. Both are Republicans.
Bentley said he would vote to override a veto. "The bill provides a lot of flexibility and addresses disparities in education . . . it allows SEEK money to folllow the child and that allows parents better flexibility to choose a district that meets the needs of their children." Special needs families, for instance, could choose a district with programs that meets their needs, he said.
Also, the legislation includes a five-year sunset provision, "so if it's no good, we can get rid of it," he said.
The original legislation included funding for full-day kindergarten, but that was dropped by the senate and not included in the final version. "As a former kindergarten teacher, I'm dismayed that full-day kindergzrten was dropped. We're expected to provide full-day kindergarten but we're only funded for half-days. That puts more burden on the district," Salyers said.
Lawmakers are working on finding full-day kindergarten, possibly attaching a provision to a separate bill, Bentley said. "Thjs bill doesn't take a single dollar from the public education budget," he said.
Sharp said he is meeting with some teachers next week and has not made up his mind on a possible override vote. He said he doesn't understand teachers' objections to the bill. "It doesn't do anything to take away from public school funding," he said.