Jennie Ross has a daughter with asthma.
John Mulvaney’s wife also teaches and their two young children will be at school and day care this fall.
Katie Williams has parents who are reaching the age where they are considered vulnerable to COVID-19. They live across the street and she sees them every day.
They and other public school teachers will walk into what at the best of times are semi-jokingly called germ factories — their school buildings.
When school starts in August, each northeastern Kentucky district will have detailed plans for minimizing the spread of the virus. The plans include stringent requirements for wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and continuous cleaning.
School officials say they are taking every precaution they can to keep their students and staff safe. The teachers above and others contacted by The Daily Independent all agreed their districts are doing their best to foresee and forestall spread of the virus.
However, so much remains unknown about the virus that teachers cannot be sure they and their families will not risk exposure once school starts. All the teachers contacted by The Daily Independent said they are prepared to teach anyway.
“If they tell me they believe the environment is safe, I will definitely go back,” said Ross, who teaches seventh-grade English at Boyd County Middle School. But she is uncertain about her daughter, who will be in first grade. “I care more for her health and well-being than for myself,” she said.
Her daughter has asthma and uses an inhaler daily. She also has an emergency inhaler that is kept at school, and it is not unusual for her to need it more than once a day during normal times.
Her daughter has been out in public only once since the pandemic hit the area. Now, they are confronted with the possibility of exposure from two sources — the middle school and her daughter’s elementary. “So that’s definitely a concern.”
Mulvaney teaches history and government at Ashland Blazer High School. His wife teaches at Cannonsburg Elementary. His daughter will be in kindergarten at Poage Elementary and his son, who will be 2 in October, will be in day care.
“We’re going to go from keeping to ourselves to being in two different districts in four different buildings, interacting with people,” he said.
That increases their exposure, which is concerning because so much remains unknown about the virus.
“Our local administrators are doing the best they can with the information they have, but I don’t think they’re getting all the information from the state ... there’s no malicious intent; they just don’t have the answers yet,” he said.
Mulvaney is president of the Ashland branch of the Kentucky Education Association, so he gets phone calls daily from other teachers in the district. The day before he talked to a reporter, he fielded 10 calls and heard a range of concern, from no worry at all to others who feared for medically fragile family members. Some were weighing the pros and cons of sending their own children back to school.
His is not the only family with two teacher spouses, each teaching in a different building or district, he said.
Williams, who teaches at Wurtland Middle School, is not worried for herself. “I am comfortable with the preliminary plan we have for going back to school,” she said is a telephone interview.
In a text message later the same day she said she was even more confident after reviewing some of the Greenup district’s plans.
“My district has literally tried to think of everything: food service, face coverings and laundering them, virtual platforms, in-person instruction, cleaning and sanitizing, and planning well in advance for an unplanned shutdown like we experienced this spring.
“I think they have a plan to control everything they can control and have worked really hard to balance the safety of students and teachers. These worries are still in the back of my mind, but reviewing that plan makes me feel much better,” she wrote in the text.
She is not worried about her own health. “This is my 12th year teaching middle school. I have a pretty robust immune system,” she said.
Her worries are for her parents, who are 63 and 60, and her daughter, who is 5 and will be in kindergarten. The parents live across the street and they see each other daily. She is unsure whether children, including middle-schoolers, will adequately adhere to safety precautions. “Kids have no concept of personal space, so I worry about that a little bit,” she said.
Teachers in general all are worried, according to Melissa Salyers, who teaches gifted education in Boyd County and is the district’s KEA chapter president. “Right now, with cases of COVID-19 rising, it would be crazy for me to say I’m not worried about it. I think everybody is,” she said.
Teachers wory about their families, their students and themselves. She believes teachers are committed to doing their jobs. “There are so many kids, especially in elementary, with special needs and I don’t think there’s a teacher in our area who would refuse to meet their needs,” she said.
Children need more than academics, Williams said. “We provide so much for kids beyond academic instruction ... there are bigger issues, like food insecurity, the dental and vision screenings we provide, clothing and school supplies, therapies, mental health counseling ... it’s not the same when they’re not right there in the place where these things are provided to you,” she said.
There will be challenges to insuring compliance with safety precautions. One is that it will be difficult to keep younger children properly masked, Salyers said. Also, some families don’t have access to washers and dryers, making it difficult to clean cloth masks. Boyd County schools are getting past that one by stocking up on disposables for those who need them.
Children will be more likely to wear masks and wear them properly if parents and teachers provide role models, said Paula Pleasant; who teaches hearing impared children in the Greenup district. “I feel most children will model what they see adults doing, whether their parents at home or their teachers. It’s got to be a team effort, at school and at home,” she said.
Some fear COVID-19 precautions are becoming politicized. “If there’s a frustration, it’s that the safety of teachers and children should never be political, and I think right now that’s what we’re feeling,” Mulvaney said.
Time spent educating children on mask-wearing, hand-washing and compliance with safety standards could take time away from teaching academics, Ross said. “That’s one of the concerns teachers have in some of my on-line education communities,” she said.
In the classroom, masks may hamper some students who are what educators call visual learners — they learn in large part by what they see, Williams said. When she is teaching vocabulary, she often instructs children to watch her mouth, to see how she forms words. That would be difficult with a mask.
To get around that, she has found clear face shields to use instead, she said.
Delaying the start of school until near the end of August has been helpful in planning and gathering more information, said Pleasant.