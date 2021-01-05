GREENUP COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and other school staffers are expected to start by early February and possibly sooner, according to Greenup County Health Department director Chris Crum.
Kentucky school districts have submitted rosters to the state of staffers who want the vaccine, and in Greenup County, between 55 and 65% of staffers in the county’s three school districts have opted for the shots, Crum said.
Numbers signed up for the shots in Boyd and Greenup County districts include: 257 in Greenup County, 181 in Russell, 428 in Boyd County, 116 in Raceland-Worthington and 256 in Ashland, according to officials in each district.
Fairview officials could not be reached for comment.
The numbers include teachers, administrators and support staff and, in some cases, paraprofessionals such as coaches.
The vaccine is not required and officials say there are no repercussions for opting out. The shots are recommended, however.
The 70% opt-in was a “pleasant surprise” in Raceland, Superintendent Larry Coldiron said.
“This means the district might be able to get back to some kind of normalcy as quickly as possible,” he said. “It’s the only way we are going to be able to get through this. The more people that get vaccinated, the quicker we will get our lives back, and get back to a normal school year.”
School officials don’t know yet when the vaccines will arrive but those on the list are ready.
“I think all those who signed are really excited about it. They’re ready and counting the days,” Greenup County spokeswoman Scarlet Shoemaker said.
There should be sufficient doses for everyone on the rosters, Crum said.
Schools are in virtual-only mode this week and administrators will decide on whether to resume in-person classes next week on Thursday or Friday when they see updated virus incidence numbers.
The trend is likely to remain high at last for a couple of weeks, following the same pattern as the weeks after Halloween and Thanksgiving, during which there were numerous social gatherings that spread the virus, Crum said.
However, in-person school could be a preferable option even if numbers are high, because schools are relatively virus-safe zones, because of their prevention protocols, he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s latest directives allow schools to conduct in-person classes even if their county is in the red zone — 25 or more new cases per day per hundred thousand population over the most recent seven days.
Some districts — Raceland and Russell among them — plan to go to a hybrid model like the one Greenup has followed.
Under that model, half of students go in-person Monday and Tuesday, the other half go in-person Thursday and Friday, and all are virtual Wednesdays.
Kentucky currently is in the first phase of vaccinating against the virus, with the first doses going to long-term care facility residents and staff and health care workers in clinical settings.
The second wave of vaccinations, which includes first responders, also is under way. The Greenup County Health Department had a drive-through vaccination clinic for first responders on Tuesday.