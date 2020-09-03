ASHLAND Walk down the hall at Ashland Middle School and stick your head in any classroom door and you’ll probably notice two things: ranks of empty desks and a lone teacher in the corner, face bathed in the light of a laptop computer.
The teacher is either talking to the computer screen or tapping out chat messages.
In Room 301 the teacher is Carrie Harmon. She is typing in a chat app while listening to a babel of voices in a spirited discussion.
Actually, there are four spirited discussions and she is doing her best to keep track of all of them.
The participants are students in her eighth-grade American history class and they are discussing a classic U.S. Coast Guard team-building exercise in which they rank items to take with them on a lifeboat.
It is a discussion Harmon would ordinarily organize by seating the students in groups, getting them started and then circulating the room to keep up the conversational momentum.
But Ashland schools will not resume in-person classes until at least Sept. 28, so Harmon does her best to recreate the classroom experience online. Her tools include Google Classroom and chat apps that enable her and her students to see each other and communicate either by voice or text.
The classroom scene illustrates the good and the not-so-good of virtual education. The good is in the way educators have rallied over recent months to develop all-new strategies and techniques to teach children from a distance. Because it is all so new, teachers are still learning how to do it adequately.
As Harmon’s principal, David Greene, puts it, “We’re playing the hand we’re dealt. Over the summer we had to decide how to meet the needs of every student, knowing we’d have to troubleshoot along the way. ... Our goal with students is to teach the content but also to love the process of learning. The students see that played out by their teachers.”
In other words, students see their teachers re-learning their craft and that serves as a model for their own efforts.
But no one is saying virtual education is ideal. An empty classroom is a lonely place for a teacher who thrives on working with children.
“My favorite part of teaching is being with kids and knowing who they are,” Harmon said. At this point in the year, children she ordinarily would know and greet in the hall or at the classroom door are still mostly voices and icons on her screen. “I can do it virtually, but it’s not like having a room full of eighth-graders.”
Further, when kids are not in the room she risks missing the visual cues she would rely on — the puzzled frown that tells her a student needs help or the confident smile that denotes a child who has grasped the lesson.
There are ways to overcome those shortcomings, she said. One of them is to use the chat function to prod those students who are slow in posting answers or reluctant to participate.
The weekly schedule at AMS has been torn apart and re-assembled to meet the needs of children in the virtual education environment.
One conclusion planners came to early on was that children cannot sit in front of a screen absorbing lessons for seven hours a day, Greene said.
During virtual learning, all class sessions are in the morning and afternoons are devoted to individual learning, small group tutoring and answering individual student questions.
Teachers also use the afternoon time to follow up on students who did not check in or who may have other issues.
A week into the experiment, absenteeism does not appear to be an issue, at least in Jana Lovins’ English classes, where she has received 100% participation based on students logging in each day.
If there are problems, so far it’s mostly technology related , she said. Some students need help navigating the hardware and software of virtual learning.
Lovins, who is among the more tech-savvy of the school’s faculty, juggles her desktop machine, an iPad and her cell phone to keep tabs on students and communicate with other faculty.
She uses multiple chat apps because some chat sessions with individual students regard confidential matters such as passwords.
Her software enables her not just to see who is logged in but to monitor their progress on assignments and tests.
However, virtual classes and computer chat ire not a match for face to face, she said. “As a teacher, it’s much more challenging. When they type in a chat, they don’t give specifics. They don’t give details.”
A week into the year, some children are still struggling to master the routine technological tasks. Some still don’t know how to use the system, she said.
Once a day, AMS teachers get online for a team meeting during which they compare notes.
During the afternoon, each teacher is available for students to call in. “Sometimes I feel like a customer call center,” Lovins said.
Adding to the teacher workload is the requirement to keep paper records on student participation. Teachers also have to find ways to translate activities they would usually do in the classroom to the virtual world.
They also must contend with students who themselves are unaccustomed to learning from home. “It’s hard for them to realize we’re back in school because it looks so different. We’re trying to slowly ease them back in,” she said.
The virtual environment also deprives students of important social cues, the visual signals of acceptable and unacceptable behavior. The separation also makes it more difficult to establish a rapport between teacher and student, she said.
But overall the arrangement seems to be working, she said. Many students are working independently because their parents have jobs so they are home by themselves. “But they’re making it work. I’m very impressed by my students so far,” she said.
Not all teachers are alone in their classrooms. Some, like Rebekah Williams, bring their own children and set them up to do their own schoolwork.
Williams has her desk in one corner of her classroom and her son Max, a fourth-grader at Hager Elementary, sits in another corner, laptop in front of him and headphones over his ears.
The first few days was a challenge for Max, who instinctively went to his mother for help rather than to his on-line teacher, she said.
By now he has become acclimated to the requirements of his virtual class and Williams can concentrate on her own work. “The only challenge now is he has some downtime while I’m teaching, so it can be a little bit noisy,” she said.
Because it is new and unanticipated, the virtual teaching system continues to evolve, Greene said. The only way to make it work better is to anticipate as well as possible the needs of students and make changes as needed. “We’re still learning day to day. We’re troubleshooting, sometimes we’re working on trial and error and we see what works.”
Even if in-person classes resume in October, around 20% of students in the district have opted for extended virtual education. The system has to continue to work for them, he said.