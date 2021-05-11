ASHLAND Local men who are movers and shakers in the community will have an extra job this month: serving tea.
The Friends of the Highlands will have a Friendship Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Highlands Museum and Discovery Center's fourth floor, with special servers.
"The men who serve usually include the mayor, local businessmen, city commissioners," said Sheila Rice, president of the Friends of the Highlands.
The Jockey Club will provide food, which will include chicken salad, olive spread, pimento cheese sandwiches and three mini desserts including a chocolate-covered strawberry. Jean Fraley will prepare teas.
"The main activity will be a presentation by Carol Allen about Anita Madden and her lavish Derby parties," Rice said. "Anita was an Ashlander who married a wealthy horse owner (Derby winners) and wore gorgeous gowns at her parties."
A preview of the exhibit, which includes various gowns and other memorabilia from Madden’s life, will be offered.
The museum also will have a raffle during the tea.
Parking will be available in the parking garage; entrance will be through the 4th floor.
Cost is $25 per person if purchased in advance from a Friend of the Highlands or the museum and $30 at the door.
Friends of the Highlands is a group of supporters who aim to raise funds for the museum. For information about the group, speak to any club member at the tea event.