Back on Jan. 31, 2020, The Daily Independent printed the following headline: “Coronavirus not cause for great concern in NEKY.”
My, how things changed.
At that point, virtually no one could see the powerful locomotive known as COVID-19 bolting down the track without mercy. Yet, it impacted 2020 like nothing has affected any single year in a long, long time.
This virus has proven to be both mysterious and malicious as those in the medical field worked tirelessly to stay on top of every development.
We as a newsroom had no choice but to label the pandemic the top story of 2020. While it played a role in the majority of key headlines, it didn’t completely dominate. Plenty of other newsworthy happenings were considered in the creation of the following list of top 10 stories of the year. Unfortunately, many don’t fall into the “positive news” category.
1. COVID-19
From employment to education, the ruthless coronavirus known as COVID-19 attacked anything and everything in its unpredictable path.
Small businesses struggled to survive (and some didn’t), people lost jobs as the economy suffered, teachers and students adjusted to virtual learning, religious services were canceled or conducted online-only, handshakes were no-no’s, masks were mandated, curfews were implemented, “social distance” and “quarantine” became household terms, and a public health issue became a source of devastating political polarization.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans died COVID-positive deaths, including dozens right here in our area.
Northeastern Kentuckians discovered Zoom as the virtual world became the real world.
Frontline health care workers have labored around the clock to combat this nasty virus, and today, they’re the first group to receive vaccines.
The pandemic is far from over, but it appears there’s a flicker of light at the end of this proverbial tunnel.
2. Civil unrest
The killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd sparked protests and/or riots across the country in the spring. By June, protests were popping up the tri-state area. The first northeastern Kentucky town to have a protest was Paintsville.
More than 120 people laid face down on the pavement for eight minutes and 46 seconds as part of a march in Ashland on June 7. That’s the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin drove his knee into Floyd’s neck.
Austin Johnson, a young Black man from South Point, became one of several visible, vocal influences in these demonstrations. The Marshall University student showed up in Ashland and declared, “Enough is enough with this police brutality. Something has got to change and it starts with me, I guess.”
Johnson later played an important role in a South Point march.
There were peaceful demonstrations throughout the area, but social media-fueled hostility took charge in Carter County. Tempers flared surrounding central figure Dee Garrett on a sweltering hot July day in Grayson.
A series of Garrett YouTube videos and marches ensued, but things quieted down by mid-August.
Several community groups, including Ashland for Change, formed to help thwart societal inequality.
3. Braidy/Unity
Braidy Industries, which is now Unity Aluminum, produced dozens of headlines this year.
It all started when the company announced former CEO Craig Bouchard’s exit from that position and Chairman of the Board. President Tom Modrowski became the interim CEO. Charles Price, who’s still on the board to this day, was named the board’s chairman.
Bouchard fired back on Facebook, disputing the announcement. The board of directors, though, had executed and confirmed the action.
The state got involved as the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee strongly requested Braidy to appear before its panel. The state invested $15 million of initial funding on the project.
By mid-February, Bouchard had filed suit against the company bearing his daughter’s name.
According to a 49-page report filed in Delaware Court, Bouchard had misled everyone in his time as CEO. A laundry list of allegations was contained in the report.
Not long after, Modrowski stepped away as CEO to head up Caparo Bull Moose. Braidy was without a “top dog” until June, when it announced the hiring of Don Foster.
Just before the Foster announcement, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing indicated Bouchard received $6 million to walk away from the company he founded.
Foster promised to put forth a no-nonsense approach and pledged to “grind it out” and “build the mill.”
In October, Braidy became Unity Aluminum. Foster placed the project completion date in mid-2023 at EastPark.
4. Eventful election
Boyd County went wet, a few Greenup County ordinances reflected the same and Republicans created a “red wave” on the local level. There were several key state races as well, and, of course, those of national importance — namely Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell versus challenger Amy McGrath and the presidential battle.
In a surprise result, Boyd County voted overwhelmingly for a wet-county status, 67.97% to 32.03%.
Raceland, Greenup, South Shore and the Hunnewell district are now wet in Greenup County. Hunnewell contains River Bend Golf Club.
Many Republicans enjoyed victories. Among them was Scott Sharp, who was voted as the 100th District representative.
The Trump Effect was a likely factor in contributing to the red wave. While Trump didn’t triumph over Joe Biden, a great deal of his supporters turned in straight tickets as a statement.
5. OLBH closes
A staple in the area since the 1950s, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closed on April 30. “I hate to see it go,” said Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter.
A parade of cars, a helicopter flyover and employees standing outside the doors made for an emotional scene that lasted about 30 minutes.
The last day of operations was initially going to be in September, but because so many employees were finding other jobs and moving on, plus other factors, the finality was moved to April.
The original announcement occurred on Jan. 21. It affected about 1,000 employees.
Bon Secours, according to the January press release, stated while robust efforts have been taken and have offered temporary benefit, they are not enough to effectively operate in an environment that has multiple acute care facilities competing for the same patients, providers and services.
The pandemic was just around the corner, but there was no turning back. KDMC and OLBH entered into an agreement allowing KDMC access to the facility and its equipment, but the lack of personnel and resources has prevented that from coming to fruition.
6. Ashland City Commission
A surprise resignation and election-race drama made summer and fall headlines before the people of Ashland decided on their next four commissioners: incumbents Marty Gute and Amanda Clark, newcomer Josh Blanton and Cheryl Spriggs, who’s served before.
Pat Steen resigned after “liking” a widely deemed racist post that her son shared on Facebook in June. Three days later, Bernice Henry became an interim commissioner. She is the first Black woman to serve in that capacity. While Steen’s name remained on the ballot for the primary election, she withdrew prior to the general election. Henry ran as a write-in, faring well but not making the cut.
Meanwhile, a marriage certificate indicating Gute married a 14-year-old in 1979 surfaced on social media. The 14-year-old was pregnant at the time of the marriage, and the couple had a child and was married for 10 years. Commission hopeful Becky Miller called for Gute’s resignation as she accused him of pedophilia. Gute announced he would not step down.
Miller later became the focal point amid instances of plagiarism. The newspaper received a packet, dropped off anonymously, containing 15 instances of passages from a variety of sources lifted from the Internet. They were used as if she wrote them herself. Miller denied responsibility for all but one of the posts.
7. Task force impact
The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force was formed to combat the raging opioid epidemic that’s plagued the area in recent years. Just a year in, it’s proven effective.
The task force, consisting of representatives from Ashland Police, Catlettsburg PD, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police, can boast remarkable results to show their worth. As of the end of October, it had uncovered 8.7 pounds of meth, 2.64 pounds of heroin and 25 guns.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods and other local law enforcers have concentrated on street-level dealers as the task force has focused on mid-level dealers and suppliers — cutting the head of the snake, so to speak.
The NEKY Drug Task Force is part of the Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).
Along with the Five Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the DEA, these units have made significant progress in the war on drugs.
8. Murder-suicide in S.C.
Two Ashland residents were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide outside of a South Carolina motel in April.
According to the Darlington County coroner, Isaiah Gedeon, 22, was believed to have killed Kodie Patrick, 24, before turning the gun on himself near the Landmark Inn in Hartsville. Patrick, a mother of two, was pregnant with her and Gedeon’s baby.
Gedeon had been accused of multiple domestic violence incidents involving Patrick in both Lawrence County, Ohio, and Boyd County.
This occurred about a month after Keilee Sparks, a 29-year-old Greenup County woman, was gunned down inside a West Virginia Tudor’s Biscuit World by the father of her child.
There are several available resources regarding domestic violence. Call Safe Harbor at (606) 329-9304, Pathways at (606) 324-1141 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.
9. Power plant collapse
A tragic collapse at the Killen Generating Station site in Adams County, Ohio, resulted in the death of two local men — Jamie Fitzgerald and Doug Gray — and severe injuries to Carter County’s Travis Miller.
Gray, of Greenup County, and Fitzgerald, of Boyd, were unaccounted-for following a Dec. 9 collapse that occurred after a controlled demolition went awry. By that Saturday, the Adamo Group, the company handling the demolition, announced Gray’s death. Rescue crews had found his body amid the rubble.
Fitzgerald’s body has still not been recovered.
The community has rallied around the families with prayer and charity events.
10. Paulus plot thickens
The 2020 chapter of Dr. Richard Paulus all started in March, when the former cardiologist was released from prison following the reversal of his conviction for health care fraud. He was originally sentenced to five years in May 2019. A month later, a restitution order entailed a $1.1 million return to Paulus.
Paulus’ attorneys filed a motion to dismiss, prosecutors batted back, and then the Shields Letter (and the review that spurned it) became the center of a legal battle between U.S. attorneys and King’s Daughters Medical Center. The letter was a 2013 disclosure between KDMC and the federal government.
Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records regarding the internal review by KDMC in order to determine if other patients received unnecessary stents.
The latest development occurred in September, when Paulus asked a federal judge to pause any further exploration into the case until his appeal is heard.
Honorable mention: County Clerk’s Office. Former longtime Boyd County Clerk Debbie Jones abruptly retired, citing frustration with the current administration and its decision to fee-pool. Susan Campbell served as the interim clerk until Kevin Johnston was elected and sworn in.
