A new year brings fresh hope, so on Jan. 1, 2021, many hoped that 2020 was the storm before the calm. In some ways, though, it was just the storm before the storm — of both the metaphorical and literal categories.
In this corner of Kentucky, a few rays of sunshine poked through dark clouds to give a glimmer of promise once this nasty pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.
While tragic moments inevitably occurred, northeastern Kentucky wasn’t completely mired in misfortune.
Forward-looking and big-picture-thinking citizens managed to forge ahead amid trials, as you’ll remember while taking the journey through The Daily Independent’s Top 10 Stories of 2021.
1. Kentucky Strong After Storms
Two natural disasters bookended both the calendar and the Commonwealth. In February, northeastern Kentucky — and Boyd County, in particular — saw historic ice storms that led to massive amounts of power outages. In December, deadly and devastating tornadoes rocked western Kentucky.
But in each disaster, the best came out in the hills of Kentucky — neighbors helped neighbors, whether it was next door or six hours across the state.
In Boyd County, The Daily Independent chronicled the efforts during the ice storm of volunteers and county workers to clear the roadways to allow the power company to get in and repair downed lines. Local volunteer firefighters, usually the unsung heroes in the emergency services, rose to the occasion, doing everything in their power to pull get people out of homes and into warming centers.
Once people got out of their homes, some folks volunteered at those warming centers, helping the next person out.
At the end of the year, after the dust settled from the tornadoes, local volunteers went to western Kentucky to offer assistance and lend a hand.
Nature can be destructive, but in the face of carnage wrought by her winds and water, she inevitably brings out the very best in people.
2. Camp Landing
It was the best-kept secret in the pond throughout the first half of the year — the big fish that left one wondering, is this even real or is it a myth?
Then, July 16 came.
The “huge” announcement, as promised by Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney, was indeed that.
Jason and Elisabeth Camp, the Glockner Family and the county turned a dead mall into Camp Landing Entertainment District. (Talk about fresh hope.)
The nearly 100-acre property now features a renovated movie theater, an art walk, a newly paved parking lot and Malibu Jack’s — which was created in super-speed.
Also in the works are a farmers market, a convention center, a hotel, an apartment complex and a sportsplex. Several restaurants, a bourbon and/or beer distillery and some other businesses are also in the plans.
Smokin J’s will relocate to Camp Landing. Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar is coming, too.
When all is said and done, the entire project could create up to 800 jobs, according to Chaney.
3. COVID Continues
Every time the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to be fading in 2021, it came crashing back with a force of a titanic wave. Deaths, hospitalizations and mild-to-moderate cases filled health department reports. Medical facilities experienced the unrelenting effect. Families worked to deal with sickness within them, and mulled over decisions of whether to vaccinate children — and, they debated, “should we get a booster?” Schools were back in session, but not without board-meeting blow-ups over mask mandates.
A full year into vaccinations, they have proven to be the most effective way to combat COVID-19. Although cases still often pop up in those who’ve received the shots, they’re typically not as severe.
New variants kept racking up in 2021, with Delta dominating for a good while before giving way to the now ultra-infectious Omicron.
Medical experts have solved some of the mystery surrounding the virus, but they haven’t mastered the subject yet. As they learn more and more about it, the guidelines have changed — and people have chosen whether or not to adapt.
Locally, doctors have stayed on top of informing the community of all COVID-related developments.
Counties and cities have worked to decide upon the best ways to apply COVID-relief monies, too.
4. Revitalization
This item specifically applies to Ashland and Russell, which have made the most strides in their efforts to revitalize their cities.
For Ashland, some of the highlights have been its fight against blight, extensive water pipe work, development/changes near the bridges (including Sonic), rebranding (with a “Create With Us” theme) and the passing of a $12 million bond.
“Revitalize Russell” has firmly taken hold as small businesses have popped up in downtown near the river, and events such as Halloweentown and the Christmas festivities were smashing successes.
5. ‘Fly Over’ Russell
In early November, Gov. Andy Beshear, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins and several other representatives of local and state government celebrated Russell’s new flyover bridge, a $24 million project. The new access to downtown Russell was designed to considerably improve traffic flow.
“This project, together with the recently constructed Ironton-Russell bridge, will provide a gateway for generations of travelers and thousands upon thousands of drivers and tons of cargo that flow through this region,” Beshear said.
6. ARC to Bellefonte
Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital’s closure — one of the top stories of 2020 — was a tough blow to the community, but Addiction Recovery Care is on track to fill the void, in a different way.
ARC announced on Dec. 14 that it signed a letter of intent with Bon Secours to purchase a portion of the OLBH campus. The rehabilitation facility is set to bring with it 250 jobs.
CEO Tim Robinson said the rehab has the green light to reopen the psychiatric unit and detox ward, too.
7. Carter County Schools
A new era is on the horizon for Carter County Schools following a year of change.
In early June 2021 former Superintendent Ronnie Dotson, who was in the position for 10 years, announced his resignation from the district, effective Sept. 1, 2021. Dotson decided that the decision would leave the district in a bind as renovations and building was on the way. He told The Daily Independent at the time it would be better to resign in the spring so the board would have the summer to search for his successor. He withdrew his resignation at the end of June.
Near the end of July, Dotson announced he would actually leave the district and attended his final board meeting in the role. The board began the search for a new chief and selected Dr. Robert J. Bell to lead the district through the transition. The board continued the search for a new superintendent and Dr. Paul Green signed his contract Oct. 18.
Since taking the lead, Green analyzed the state of the district’s enrollment and the renovations needed and brought the discussion of consolidating East and West Carter High Schools. The district has access to $60 to $80 million dollars between stimulus funds, grants and bonding capabilities, Green told The Daily Independent. If the district passes on consolidating now, the taxpayer will need to flip the bill should trends continue and make the project inevitable, according to Green.
The year ended with the board approving the process to consider the building project. The discussion will continue and the decision will be made in 2022.
8. Shooting at Blazer’s
One local restaurant co-owner shot the other (her husband) to death on Sunday, June 20, according to Ashland Police and the Boyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Although the grand jury considered charges of murder, first-degree manslaughter and reckless homicide, the jury filed no charges against 44-year-old Jessica Pereira. Pereira killed her husband, Urban “Irvin” Pereira, at their restaurant, Blazer’s Restaurant and Bakery.
Video evidence showed Irvin Pereira, 65, picked up a 14-inch butcher knife in the kitchen before walking toward his wife’s office. Jessica observed this on her office monitors, according to a release by authorities. She locked two doors — both her office door and the adjoining bathroom door, according to court records. A minute later, she called police following the shooting.
9. Roberts Trial
Three-plus years after the death of Boyd County Detention Center inmate Michael Moore, former sergeant Brad Roberts was convicted on one charge of reckless homicide and multiple counts of criminal abuse following a trail that lasted nearly two weeks in Boyd County Circuit Court.
In November, Roberts was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
10. Frosty Freeze Burns
An iconic hangout spot in Sandy Hook was a “total loss” after a fire consumed it.
Frosty Freeze had been in operation since March 1973.
Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to the governor, grew up in Sandy Hook, and he remembered Frosty Freeze for its “great food and great hospitality and environment. ... It was always welcoming.”
NOTE: Reporters Henry Culvyhouse and Emily Porter contributed to this story. Reach AARON SNYDER at asnyder@dailyindependent.com or (606) 326-2664.