LEXINGTON The Daily Independent‘s editorial staff collected 15 Kentucky Press Association awards during Friday night’s annual ceremony in Lexington.
Competing in the Daily 1 division, the Ashland-based newspaper earned second place in “General Excellence” for 2022, finishing behind The State Journal (Frankfort) and in front of The Commonwealth Journal (Somerset).
Six individuals brought in at least one honor apiece, with photographer Matt Jones leading the way.
Jones placed first and third in the “Best Sports Picture” category. He was second in both “General News Picture” and “Feature Picture.”
Jones netted top honors in sports photography when he captured the reaction of Little League All-Stars Josh Sutton (Ashland) and Carson Bradford (Carter County) following a play at the plate as the umpire called Bradford out.
Editor Aaron Snyder and reporter Henry Culvyhouse picked up three awards apiece.
Snyder grabbed first-place honors in “Best Sports Columnist” and “Best Sports Feature.” The three-pack of columns all pertained to the Bengals during their Super Bowl run. The feature story was about national champion powerlifter Cortez Johnson. He also recorded a second-place finish for “Best Editorial Writer.”
Judges named Culvyhouse the top columnist in the division based on a trio of his “Down Home Dispatch” pieces — “Graceful Aging,” “The Search for Billy Bob” and “The Malibu Miracle.” He was third place in “Breaking News Coverage” and third in “Best Lede.”
Former sports editor Zack Klemme received a first-place award in “Best Sports Page/Section” based on three submissions. He finished in third place in “Best Sports Feature.”
Current sports editor Matthew Sparks got second place in “Best Sports Feature,” completing a Daily Independent sweep in that category.
Katelyn Jones earned third place in “Best Front Page.”