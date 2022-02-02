Several staff members of The Daily Independent received Kentucky Press Association awards for 2021. The honors were announced at a banquet in Louisville on Jan. 21.
On the advertising side, the newspaper earned first-place recognition for General Excellence for Daily Publication in the Daily 1 division.
Advertising graphics designer Tony Adkins raked in a slew of awards — nine firsts, 10 seconds and five thirds. The awards came in the following advertising categories: Department/Discount/Jewelry, Hardware/Appliance Stores, Financial, Professional Services, Food & Alcohol, Real Estate, Clothing Store, Healthcare/Medical, Entertainment/Dining, Group Promotion, Agriculture/Lawn and Garden, Best Use of Color, Best Ad Series, Holiday Greeting Ads & General/Miscellaneous and Creative Use of the Newspaper/Newspaper Promotion.
Some of the common key words used by judges to describe Adkins’s work: “Eye-catching,” “clean,” “informative,” “clever” and “colorful.”
Placing behind TDI in General Excellence were the Bowling Green Daily News and The State Journal (Frankfort).
Sports Editor Zack Klemme racked up four awards: a first-place in Best Feature Story, a second in Sports Feature Story, a first in Sports Page/Section and a third in Headline.
Judges wrote the following about Klemme’s first-place honors — Feature: “Great storytelling from a unique perspective;” and “Great use of strong photography, clean looks, bold headlines. Hard to find much fault here.”
Klemme’s first-place feature is entitled “Terror in the air,” which tells the story of former air traffic controller Tom Cooksey and Sept. 11, 2001.
Katelyn Jones, the newspaper’s primary page designer, achieved first place in Best Front Page. Judges: “Great use of strong bold images, clean layout; big stories need the big heads and this works.”
Editor Aaron Snyder picked up a second-place honor in Sports Story with his piece on the late Jim Matney, a legendary high school football and wrestling coach at Johnson Central. “Touching story about the death of a beloved coach,” the judges remarked.