The Daily Independent’s editorial department hauled in 10 Kentucky Press Association awards, which was announced during a virtual version of the “2020 Excellence In Kentucky Newspapers” presentation on Friday.
The annual competition recognizes outstanding writing, photography and design. The Daily Independent is considered “Daily Class 2,” which is the second-largest class in the commonwealth.
Sports editor Zack Klemme collected first-place honors in four categories: Best Sports Columnist, Sports Story, Sports Feature and Sports Page/Section.
Page designer Katelyn Adkins earned the top spot in the Best Front Page category.
Reporter Henry Culvyhouse netted two second-place awards in the categories of General News Story and Extended/Ongoing Coverage.
Charles Romans placed third in Extended/Ongoing Coverage.
Sports writer Matthew Sparks brought home third-place honors in Best Headline. Editor Aaron Snyder also received a third-place award (Sports Columnist).
View the presentation on YouTube by searching “KPA 2020 EXCELLENCE IN NEWSPAPERS.” The video contains the complete list of winners.