CATLETTSBURG For the fourth straight year, the Boyd County Fiscal Court has moved to reduce county property taxes.
This year's drop would amount to a dollar less on the tax bill on a $100,000 home, with a drop from .169% to .168% of every $100 in valuation. That amounts to $168 per year on for a $100,000 home.
In 2019, the first year the tax was cut by the fiscal court, the property tax was set at .181%, meaning a home valued at $100,000 would see a property tax of $181 from the county.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney was emphatic that the county can only set its property tax rates and does not have control over the taxing from school districts, fire districts and other tax districts.
However, by statute the fiscal court must approve those rates set by the special taxing districts year-to-year, essentially as formality. The court went ahead and did that, after Chaney got sorted out with a spread sheet that highlighted the change in tax districts.
"Mine doesn't have highlights," Chaney said.
County Clerk Kevin Johnston, who had highlighted his spreadsheet, switched sheets with the judge — County Attorney Phil Hedrick (sitting in the gallery) allowed it, the condition that Johnston's sheet be included in the official record to make it all legal.
"We'll get this lined out, I promise," Chaney said. "Just have to dial it in."
Here's a breakdown (with increases and decreases noted) per type of taxing district:
Fire and Rescue
• Ambulance Service: .098 (.02% increase over last year).
• Big Sandy Fire, Canonsburg Fire, East Fork Fire, England Hill Fire, Summit-Ironville Fire, Westwood: All set at .1%, the max allowed by state law. (No change)
• Boyd 911: Flat rate fee of $50 (same)
School Districts
Boyd County School: .67% (.02 % increase)
Ashland Independent: .723% (.09% decrease)
Fairview: .885% (same)
Russell Independent: .849% (same)
Municipality Real Estate Tax
Ashland: .02544% (.00032% decrease)
Catlettsburg: .03232% (.00052% decrease)
Ashland Floodwall: .1056% (.0131 % increase)
Catlettsburg Floodwall: .0225% (same)
Miscellaneous
Health Department: .06% (same)
Extension Service: .036% (same)
Library: .115 % (.001% decrease)
Boyd Conservation: .0045% (.0005% decrease)