RUSSELL The Russell City Council meeting was as lively as ever on Thursday evening with concerns regarding taxes, feral cats, vacant lots-turned-parks and "unsightly" landscaping.
While the council decided against raising real estate and personal property taxes, the meeting still contained some strong opinions and, at times, contention over community image and the city's alleged lack of response to previously raised concerns.
After discussing the previous year's finances and overall passing audit, which found no deficiencies or material weaknesses, Mayor Ron Simpson presented council members with four situations from which to choose concerning tax rates.
Councilman Vincenzo Fressola put out a motion to opt for a compensatory rate that could slightly lower real estate and personal property taxes and still have the city break even.
Fressola said by the city recently implementing an insurance tax, raising occupational taxes and installing a tourism tax, the city could anticipate revenue from those efforts and still give taxpayers a break in other areas.
"It's the fairest to all under the circumstances," Fressola said.
While Fressola and councilwoman Kay Thompson approved the slight tax break, they were outvoted by council members Roy Parsons, Don Fraley and Butch Meadows.
Fraley said he often hears that Russell has the highest tax rates around, but blamed it on the lack of taxable parcels in the area compared to neighboring cities.
Fressola put up a defense, again referencing an increased occupational and payroll tax and the recently implemented insurance premium tax: "People are just wondering when is the tax going to stop."
Although Fressola and Thompson voted no, the rest of the council approved the first reading of a tax rate that would keep a real estate tax rate of .493 per $100 — the same as previous years — and a personal property tax rate of .9133 per $100 (including Ruth Hopkins who abstained from the vote in Fressola's motion).
"I'd rather us at least show some little bit of income on our property taxes," Simpson said, adding the city operates six months of the year off property tax collections.
Simpson continued, "I'd love to lower these, but we're still 25% down on our payroll tax."
The remainder of the meeting's highlights largely came from constituent concerns heard during public comment:
• Prior to public comment, Hopkins voiced concern over Russell's Senior Center being referred to as a community center in written documentation.
Hopkins called the center "her baby," and told Simpson if it was considered a general community space, he'd have to find someone else to run it "because you won't have a volunteer from me," Hopkins said. Simpson reassured Hopkins the issue could be corrected.
• Paula Irving discussed the future potential city park in her residential neighborhood near Main Street, urging the city to be more transparent in the planning process. Irving advocated for her neighbors, who feared the park could encroach on their peace but also voiced the children and families in the area needed some sort of entertainment.
Simpson was receptive to a public meeting to gain community insight and offered to provide existing proposals to anyone in the neighborhood who wanted one.
Simpson also said the city had run into issues of finding contractors to complete any estimates to apply for grants.
• Former councilwoman Sissy Shaffer had quite a bit to say concerning her "heartbreak" over the condition of the train depot — now the home of Eridanus Brewing — and the state of the nearby veterans memorial.
While Shaffer was quick to say she had nothing but nice things to say about the current renters of the depot, she was "ashamed" of the state it was in, adding the fence against the railroad was "the awfullest mess you ever saw."
Shaffer referenced an herb garden near the veterans memorial, specifically pointing out a wheelbarrow filled with herbs: "Maybe next we'll get a mule and a plow," she said.
"If you think that's becoming, then I'm sorry I'm here," Shaffer continued, adding the state of the veterans portion was "the worst thing in the world."
Simpson briefly interjected, saying he had spoken with the renters and learned one had a shoulder injury that prevented them from cleaning up recently, but ensured Shaffer plans were in place to spruce the place up, including weeding of the veterans memorial bricks and nearby landscaping.
Thompson and Meadows said Shaffer's complaint wasn't the first they'd heard regarding the depot's grounds.
Meadows said despite speaking with police, zoning and city workers, nothing had been done.
Richie Blum, building inspector and city worker, jumped in, telling Meadows he wasn't passing the buck to anybody.
Blum said his guys would go and clean it up, but refused to take repercussions from renters if they cut down an herb instead of a weed.
• An audience member said she too had raised an issue with Simpson prior to the meeting about feral cats and didn't see any results, either.
The lady reported her dog had been attacked by a feral cat and had to spend seven days at the vet due to an infection, racking up quite the bill.
Fraley agreed feral cats have been a recurring issue and approved the woman trapping them, adding feral cats are considered trappable varmints.
Simpson referenced a previous contract with Flatwoods to utilize its animal control services, but was still waiting on legal paperwork.
The woman said if the problem isn't resolved in the near future, she'd be back.
• Blum again spoke out against the heat from the audience who brought up previous concerns to the city that had still yet to be addressed. Blum voiced he only was aware of a pothole that needed filling and voiced the city wasn't referring problems to the correct departments, or else it would be handled.
Simpson said anyone could call the city building directly to have their concerns heard and properly dispersed, whether to city workers or police.
• The meeting lurched toward new business, which included a fall clean-up on Sept. 11-15 and Break the Barrier 5K, which kicks off at 2 p.m. Sept. 2 starting at the senior center.
• The council entered executive session concerning real estate prior to adjournment but no action was taken.
• The next regular meeting is penciled for Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
