ASHLAND A Carter County woman accused of ripping off the IRS to the tune of $9.7 million has died, according to recent court filings.
In a motion filed Thursday by a United States Attorney, it was revealed that 67-year-old Karen Denise Smith aka Karen Hable Smith aka Karen Denise Hable passed away on Feb. 19 in Greenup County.
In light of the suspect’s passing, prosecutors are asking for the felony wire fraud charge against her to be dismissed.
Up until late last year, Smith had represented herself using Sovereign Citizen-style arguments, saying that the federal government did not have the authority to prosecute her.
Sovereign Citizens is a radical, right-wing fringe group that believes the federal government does not have any authority outside of Washington D.C. They have frequently been linked to tax protest movements and militia groups over the years.
Smith was accused of filing a false tax return, resulting in the theft of nearly $10 million from the very government she argued had no authority.
After having her arguments against the government were thrown out, she opted to have an attorney represent her and was set to be evaluated for her fitness to stand trial at the time of her passing.
