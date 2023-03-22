ASHLAND Garrett Carroll, owner of Midnite Society Tattoo, said the store's fundraiser for the family of Clarence Wilkerson on Sunday was a huge success, raising $5,020 for the family of Wilkerson, who died being arrested by the Ashland Police Department on March 4.
"I just have buddies everywhere and asked them if they wanted to come and tattoo," Carroll said. "We had six people tattooing and it was pretty nonstop from noon to 10 p.m. We barely had a break." The artists gave 79 tattoos during that time.
Carroll said he was pleased with the response.
"The response was remarkable," he said. "The amount of support the Wilkerson family had, it was pretty overwhelming, honestly."
Funds raised will go toward funeral and other expenses of the family.
Carroll said helping the community is important to his business.
"We saw injustice and we wanted to stand up for the victim," he said. "We care so much about Ashland and the community and we'll continue to show that."