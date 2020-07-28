ASHLAND The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force announced the capture of a drug trafficking suspect in a Barboursville hotel last week.
Steven K. Lindsey, 25, was taken into custody July 21 by the task force, along with the agents and officers from the ATF, FBI, the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department and the Huntington Police Department, according to a news release.
Investigators found a gun, large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin/fentanyl and other items of interest to law enforcement, the release states.
The task force will be seeking charges against Lindsey in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Kentucky.