ASHLAND The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force delivered lumps of coal this month by way of search warrants and handcuffs to some suspected major weight dealers.
And just in time for some end-of-the-year stats, too — with large-scale fentanyl seizures, double-digit arrests and a mess of guns turning up in investigations.
According to Task Force Commander Ryan McDavid, between Jan. 1 and Dec. 14, the task force seized 5.08 pounds of fentanyl and 2.7 pounds of meth. Since the inception date of the task force on Jan. 1, 2020, it has seized a total of 11.66 pounds of meth and 7.75 pounds of fentanyl.
McDavid said while the task force has experienced some manpower shortages, it’s still getting work done.
Last year, meth rocked the region — this year’s paltry meth seizures reflects last year’s work, according to McDavid.
“We seized a lot of meth last year and broke up some major suppliers,” he said. “This year, it flip-flopped — the fentanyl numbers were up and the meth was down. That shows the supply has been scattered among a lot of smaller dealers.”
In terms of street value of the drugs, the fentanyl fetches a lot more on the market — a gram sells for $145 on the streets, according to McDavid.
That means the fentanyl seizures this year equals out to roughly $334,000. Meth is considerably cheaper — the two-year total of meth in street value is $370,000, and that’s double the fentanyl weight.
And this isn’t just some China White cut with a smidgen of fentanyl, either, according to McDavid.
“The stuff we’re seizing is pure,” he said. “The ice (meth) we’re seizing is in rock chunks — it’s about 98% pure.”
One trend McDavid has been seeing in the task force’s investigations is the pressing of fentanyl into pucks. That serves two functions in trafficking — it makes transportation and concealment easier, but it also enhances the curb appeal to buyers, making the drug appear to cut off an entire kilo.
Even officers prefer it pressed, too, McDavid said.
“I don’t want that stuff in the air,” he said. “It’s dangerous when it gets aerosol.”
Arrests were up this year as well — 49 people were ultimately caught up in task force cases, according to the task force numbers. That’s up from 34 last year.
However, the task force isn’t shouting every bust from the rooftops — and the narcotics officers like it that way.
“We want these drug traffickers to get comfortable,” he said. “If they get comfortable, they’ll slip up.”
Here are some cases to endcap the year:
Michigan to Ashland
John Dawson, 38, of Troy, Michigan, is currently sitting in a jail cell in Ohio following a cross-jurisdiction investigation with the NEKY Task Force, the Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team (Michigan) and the Ohio Highway Patrol.
The local drug task force first began investigating Dawson, accumulating a pound of fentanyl in Boyd County, according to a Task Force press release. Following the investigation, the NEKY Task Force coordinated with the Michigan and Ohio authorities to take Dawson into custody, ultimately stopping him in Ohio on Dec. 8, where he was found to have 91 grams of fentanyl, according to that task force.
Dawson’s case will be presented to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Kentucky for further prosecution.
SWAT
On Dec. 10, another investigation came to a head with an early morning search warrant at a home outside of Ashland — investigators from the task force and members of the Ashland PD’s SWAT unit, the Kentucky State Police K-9 unit and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office descended on the residence, according to the task force.
Matthew Wallace, 44, was taken into custody after investigators seized 20 grams of cocaine, meth, heroin and $15,000 in cash and other property, according to the task force.
Over the course of the investigation into Wallace — which included undercover buys and surveillance — investigators accumulated a quarter-pound of meth and an ounce of fentanyl, the task force said. Court records show the investigation started at some point in the fall.
Wallace was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second offense, a class B felony that carries with it between 10 and 20 years in prison.
After bond was set at $5,000 in district court, Wallace posted it up and has since been released.
On Wednesday, a Boyd county grand jury issued a 10-count indictment against Wallace on the following charges: first-offense trafficking meth greater than or equal to two grams (five counts), second-offense heroin trafficking (four counts) and trafficking in cocaine greater than four grams (one count).
His case be presented to a grand jury in state court.
On the run
Gary W. Rowe is currently on the run after a three month-long investigation came to a head Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of a pound of heroin/fentanyl mix in a blender in a hotel room, according to the task force.
Rowe, of Ashland, was at the center of a meth and fentanyl investigation that was run since September, according to the task force.
When the task force and the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department raided Rowe’s room, the suspect had left just moments before, the task force said. Inside the room, they found the pound of drugs in blenders for mixing, 180 grams of meth, a pistol and a makeshift suppressor, according to the task force.
Investigators later found Rowe’s car abandoned and locked — a search of it turned up even more heroin/fentanyl mix and meth, the task force said.
Once Rowe is located, he’ll be facing multiple state and federal charges.
The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force is comprised of investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Ashland Police Department, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Kentucky State Police and the Grayson Police Department.
