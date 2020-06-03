ASHLAND An Ashland man is in custody following a drug raid by the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force.
The Monday raid occurred in the 2300 block of Linden Road, according to a criminal citation. Task force officers wrote in the citation that the suspect, 52-year-old Pete Gonzalez, sold heroin to a confidential informant.
During the search warrant, police also found marijuana and other paraphernalia, according to the citation.
Gonzalez, also known as Jose Lopez, was arrested around 9 p.m. and taken to the Boyd County Detention Center. He was charged in district court with first-degree trafficking of heroin (first offense) and trafficking of marijuana, fewer than 8 ounces.
Gonzalez was being held at the county jail on a $25,000 bond.
