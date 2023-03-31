ASHLAND How about a road trip with a half-dozen cats or a baker’s dozen dogs?
If it sounds noisy, it’s not, according to Ashland Animal Rescue Fund’s executive director Cathy Queen.
“It’s pretty calm in transporting,” Queen said. “They might bark for the first 15 or 20 minutes, but they settle down. Sometimes you have a habitual barker, but most times they’re pretty good.”
AARF doesn’t just joy ride, though. The goal is to transport dogs and cats to shelters in other parts of the country where spay and neuter laws are in place. Those laws have kept the stray dog and cat populations low, so residents of those areas are in need of what there is an abundance of in our area: potential pets.
AARF has working relationships with several rescues in Ohio and Pennsylvania, delivering thousands of pets over the last several years.
“We have to have their shots and spay and neuter before we send them,” Queen said. “But they have a chance for an easier adoption.”
AARF stays full of pets, Queen said. Transporting pets to other states not only helps the animals find homes and allows rescues elsewhere to provide pets, it helps AARF to lessen its population. AARF currently has possession of about nine litters in the kennel and in foster care combined. While the organization adopts out some animals to area residents, there aren’t enough homes here to cover the rate of intake.
“We take as many as we can, but there are certain ways they have to be separated from the regular population and according to their litters,” she said.
Delivering animals to a location where there is more demand for pets helps the rescue cope with crowding, but Queen said AARF still has been approached about taking in four more litters; the organization could not because there is still not enough room.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused AARF to “take a hit,” Queen said, because there was a period of time such trips had to stop, which meant AARF couldn’t rehome animals outside the area.
While the animals aren’t much trouble, Queen said the trips are all business.
Most trips require two drivers so they can share the driving duties. While on the road, it’s not unusual to find supporters.
“Many people, when they see our van when we go in for gas, have come over to donate for our gas,” Queen said. “They want to know what we’re doing and they hear the dogs bark. People make donations randomly and they’re always very kind.”
Missy Thornburg said she has taken AARF animals on runs to New York and found the same.
“We have had people buy our lunch. We’ve had people thank us for what we’re doing,” Thornburg said. “People up north are so different in the way they treat their animals, the way they see animals’ lives.”
During the trips, animals don’t leave the cages; Queen said drivers keep pads down for them to relieve themselves on. Cages are secured with bungee cords in the back of the van, which AARF purchased three or four years ago.
Once the van arrives at the rescue, those with on-site veterinarians take over to spay or neuter animals that haven’t been taken care of yet and to make sure the animals are healthy and up to date on vaccinations. They also pre-approve those who wish to adopt, so there might be some new families waiting for their pets.
Queen said the high costs of gasoline, pet food and utilities makes having a rescue, much less providing transportation, a huge challenge. Even supplies veterinarians use have skyrocketed, but she said there are payoffs, too.
“It’s gratifying knowing you’ve helped them get to the next step in trying to find their home,” she said.