ASHLAND Sixth-grade students at Ashland Middle School took to the parking lot for a walk Friday afternoon.
It wasn’t an easy stroll — it was 21 laps while the sun shone bright and hot. The walk allowed students to have a small feel for what it is like for people in South Sudan. Their efforts are a part of a fundraiser to build a water well in the country.
The students read the book "A Long Walk to Water" by Linda Sue Parker in their Language Arts class. Shelby Slone, AMS student teacher from Kentucky Christian University, was the lead on the event. The students raised $1,900 as of the day of the walk, and will continue to raise funds through the end of the year. The funds will go to the Water for South Sudan organization.
Students brought in gallon jugs of water and filled them to the brim at school, said Slone. They worked in teams to take 21 laps around the parking lot behind the school. Students could take rests as they needed them, and rehydrate.
They counted down from 10 and on the sound of a horn took off on their journey. Some students decided sprinting was the best course of action; others decided to pace themselves. After the first few laps the runners started to slow, and they began to interchange walking with jogging. With a jug in hand, the journey was much tougher.
In South Sudan, they walked for 16 hours a day to get water, said Slone. They would dig through mud and find water, but it wasn’t really clean. So the organization Water for South Sudan works to drill wells so the people of South Sudan can have access to clean water.
The book "A Long Walk to Water" is based on the true story of Salva, one of the nearly 4,000 Sudanese “Lost Boys” who were airlifted to the U.S. in the 1990s, according to the author’s website, lindasuepark.com. Salva’s story is told alongside the story of Nya, a girl who lives in a remote village in need of a deep-water well. The book is a New York Times Bestseller.
Many students began with the jugs on their heads just like the women in South Sudan. They gradually lowered the jugs. Their pace slowed. Bursts of energy propelled the most energetic students. Others kept their heads down and persisted at a consistent pace.
Emily Berry was on Lap 5 of 21. She was still feeling “pretty good,” but figured she would feel “terrible” as she crossed the finish line. Berry said it is worth it to help someone else. Lauryn McCalvin said she would absolutely do it again in order to help someone. She’s glad she can help but said she wouldn’t get out and do the laps without the helping purpose.
Layla Markins said getting hot and sweaty was all part of the task, and would walk more if it would help others. Ava Detherage was getting tired but was thrilled to help.
Sloann Campbell still had energy left in the tank at the halfway point, but couldn’t imagine walking as far as the people in South Sudan. The weather is hotter due to being closer to the equator, she said, which would make the task even more difficult. However, Campbell thinks it’s great to get some physical activity in and motivation while helping others.
James Payton was a little out of breath at Lap 11 or 21, but was all for helping people who are less fortunate than him. So, he took off running. Hayden Potts, Ryan Brogdon and Noah Daniels were on a mission Friday and looking to finish quickly.
Daniels said it was relatable, but Brogdon said he couldn’t fathom walking as far as the people of South Sudan for water. Potts said the team was on Lap 12 and had decided they would run to Lap 18 before coasting in the final few laps.
It is a unique opportunity to help someone across the world, said Slone. The students asked to do something to help and were excited when she showed them the website, waterforsouthsudan.org.
The students continued on, each group at their own pace, one step at a time. Their teachers stood around and cheered them on. They clapped for their students and gave encouragement to keep working. Slone high-fived the students as they completed laps
“I’m proud of them,” said Slone. “They are changing lives whether they realize it or not.”
