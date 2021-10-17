ASHLAND A large number of concerned residents braved cooling temperatures and uncooperative rain early Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ashland.
The event is to raise awareness and money to help combat the disease that currently affects approximately 5.7 million people in the United States alone. According to Us Against Alzheimer’s, “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a progressive brain disease that slowly destroys memories and thinking skills.”
“Alzheimer’s often starts five, 10 or even 20 years before symptoms appear,” according to Us Against Alzheimer’s. “Symptoms usually start with difficulty remembering new information. In advanced stages, symptoms include confusion, mood and behavior changes, and inability to care for oneself and perform basic life tasks. Alzheimer’s is ultimately fatal.”
Jessica Munoz said events such as the walk in Ashland are a great way for people to see that they are not alone in the fight against a disease that affects so many.
“Today we are raising awareness and funds to help fight Alzheimer’s,” Munoz said. “And hopefully there will be a cure one day.”
Munoz, originally from Chicago, now works out of Lexington and the Ashland area helping people put together events such as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Munoz pointed out that so many people have felt the effects of Alzheimer’s, whether suffering from it personally, being a caregiver to someone with it, or having a family member who is suffering from it. Events such as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, combined with research, all help move toward the day when the first person can say that they were the first person to beat the disease. In the meantime, Munoz said, the best tool to combat the disease is education.
“We have a website that has general information on how to contact us to learn more, and we pride ourselves on working local,” she said. “We have people out in the community doing support groups and educational programs.”
Those programs, she said, include information on how to spot the signs of Alzheimer’s in a family member or other loved ones. And there is also help for those who have received a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s for themselves or a loved one to determine what are the next steps they should take.
“We help them in finding the resources that are local to them,” Munoz said.
The event was made up of 32 teams — either family members or businesses — Munoz said.
“And we have several sponsors on a local level as well.”
In all, there were about 200 people involved, most of whom braved the rain and chill to walk toward a cure. The teams each raised funds for the walk, but Munoz said that anyone can donate online (act.alz.org/ashlandky) or by mailing a check to the organization.
Although the event happened on Saturday, Munoz said they continue to fundraise until the end of the year. And if individuals who wanted to participate were unable to do so because of COVID-19 concerns, there are virtual walk options available via the website as well.