VANCEBURG Laurie Yanoshek and Phil Traxler aren’t exactly tree farmers.
They are tree parents.
A state agency has noticed. The Kentucky Forest Industries Association in Frankfort gave the Lewis County couple the 2021 Tree Farmer of the Year award.
Traxler and Yanoshek manage their 450-acre spread on Griffen Branch Road; they also own Creekside Cottage, an Airbnb home.
“We’re really caretakers,” Traxler, 81, said. “We spend about 150 hours every year out in the woods … The Creekside Cottage helped the tree farm committee …
“It’s how you utilize your land. They actually like it if you sell off some timber … Part of our usage is the Airbnb that we rent.”
Yanoshek, 61, said they are also forest educators.
“We’re telling people about how to go about taking care of their property,” she said. “We’re opening up the canopy so that the sun’ll come down.”
Traxler and Yanoshek look for dead and dying trees and species – “weed trees” such as silver maples, gums, beeches and birches – that’ll never make any marketable timber. The goal: protecting and growing the baby oaks.
“Those trees never get any sun unless others are removed,” Traxler said. “We cut out all these crap trees and broken trees and ice storm-damaged trees, and we let the light into the forest floor, and we’re growing the next generation of timber.”
Besides tree farming, Traxler and Yanoshek have a “Pollinator Patch” to attract bees (they have two hives), and they are trying to entice grouse to return.
“We created a habitat and shelter, so when you take all the treetops and pile them in the same place, the coyotes can’t get in there and disturb the nest,” Traxler said. “It also works for turkeys, it also works for woodcocks.”
The COVID-19 pandemic hit Yanoshek and Traxler hard – they closed Creekside Cottage for six months. Then, people who had been there started calling.
“We had people coming all the way from from Chicago saying they can’t find a cabin in the woods,” Yanoshek said. “July and August (of) 2020, everybody was booking.”
Traxler and Yanoshek either sell the lumber or make things out of it. They do not lack for work – Traxler routinely has 5,000-6,000 board feet of lumber drying in his kiln at any one time.
“We might do a kitchen, we specialize in period doors and restoration woodwork,” Traxler said.
Traxler said white oak is especially profitable.
“One of the reasons is, the bourbon industry is red hot,” he said. “They use white oak to make bourbon barrels. That’s a one-time thing; they never use it twice … one barrel, one batch.”
Yanoshek said an open field day is scheduled for Oct. 4. A schedule of events is being planned, but she’s sure there will be an overarching theme.
“God’s not making any more land,” Yanoshek said. “You’ve got to take care of what you’ve got.”