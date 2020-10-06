ASHLAND Two Hearts Pregnancy Care organized its annual “pro-life chain” Sunday on Winchester Avenue at 2 p.m.
Beckie Clere, Director of Center Services for the Ashland Two Hearts Center and one of the organizers for the event, described the life chain as a “peaceful, prayerful coming together of pro-life Christians all over the United States on the first Sunday of October.”
Clere said the purpose of the life chain is “to come out and take a stand for life because we believe that life begins at conception and ends at natural death.”
Clere described the purpose of Two Hearts as a ministry to women in unplanned pregnancy situations. She said, “When a woman comes to us, we can either give her a free pregnancy test or, if she already knows she’s pregnant, she can join our program. We do education with her to try to teach her about her pregnancy, taking care of herself and her baby. We help with material items like diapers, clothing, and strollers, all kinds of things. We also help them through their first year after having the baby.”
About the group’s reasons for opposing abortion, Clere said, “We believe what God tells us, that He knew us before He formed us in the womb, and we believe that every life has value. We just don’t say ‘have your baby’ and then leave them, we help these women when they have their babies, after the baby’s born, and if they choose to place the baby up for adoption, we help them with that. We can’t facilitate the adoption, but we point them in the right direction.”
One of the participants in the event, Scott Sharp, who is running for Kentucky House of Representatives, explained his reason for taking part: “In the military I witnessed over 200 autopsies, eight of them were children’s deaths, one of them was an infant death. See that is just gruesome, I can’t imagine terminating a life in the womb. When you go online and look at how it’s done, it’s horrifying. I’m convinced if more people saw that, it would cause them to put more thought into this process and less politicization of it.”
Also attending the event was the Rev. Andrew Garner of Holy Family Catholic Church. Father Garner said his reason for taking part was to “stand up and help build up a culture of life. So much of our society today has bought into a culture of death, and we are here to stand for a culture of life.”
Garner explained his position further, saying, “When you look at so many things that are endorsed by our society such as abortion, euthanasia, capital punishment, movements to encourage sterilization of women. There are so many things that go against the very aspect of life. People have lost a whole sense of understanding the dignity of each and every person created in the image and likeness of God.”
Other life chain events were held in downtown areas of Greenup, Louisa and Grayson.