DANVILLE Pioneer Playhouse will open for its 73rd season on Friday with “Dracula Bites,” a zany take on Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” that’s appropriate for the family.
Artistic Director Robby Henson said the actors are having fun with the show, which runs through July 2.
“‘Clue’ was such a huge hit for us last year, we wanted to find something that had that same kind of appeal,” Henson, son of playhouse founder Eben C. Henson, said. “We actually did ‘Dracula Bites’ 10 years ago and audiences loved it. So, we decided to bring it back.”
“Dracula Bites” was written by Duke Ernsberger, co-author of such past hits at Pioneer Playhouse as “Don’t Cry for Me, Margaret Mitchell,” “Elvis has Left the Building” and “A Visit from Scarface.”
“We’ve always had great success with an Ernsberger play,” says Heather Henson, managing director of Kentucky’s oldest outdoor theater, and sister to Robby. “‘Dracula Bites’ is about a small-town community theater trying to put on a very serious version of the iconic story of Dracula and failing miserably — and hilariously.”
Familiar as well as new actors will make appearances.
“The actors keep cracking each other up in rehearsals,” Heather Henson said. “I don’t want to give too much away, but there’s a zip line involved. I think you’ll just have to see it to believe it.”
A home-cooked BBQ dinner is available before the shows, which run nightly, Tuesdays through Saturdays. A bar serving wine and beer is open to those 21 and older. Dinner and Show is $36 per person, while the show only is $20
Pioneer Playhouse is at 840 Stanford Road. For tickets, visit pioneerplayhouse.com or call (859) 236-2747.