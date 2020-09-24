ASHLAND Firefighters come to the aid of residents, but sometimes residents come to the aid of firefighters.
Jarrod Duncan, battalion chief with the Ashland Fire Department, said that’s what happened when Steven Cole helped the department get a video tour and put it online.
“October is Fire Safety Month, which brings several hundred kids through our fire house where we can talk fire safety and also show them around and how we live everyday at the station,” Duncan said, adding the tours can’t be done because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Local filmmaker Steven Cole stepped up and volunteered his time to produce a film where we can take the firehouse to the kids.”
Hundreds of children take the tour each year, and Duncan said fire fighters didn’t want the children to miss out on the educational opportunity, so alongside the 15-minute video tour of the fire house, a safety video usually shown to childen on the tour was posted, for the full effect.
“It was a very big undertaking and took a lot of time,” Duncan said.
Duncan said the videos are ideal for teachers to use in the classroom.
The tour includes about five firefighters explaining the different rooms of the fire house, the equipment used to fight fires and how firefighters live when they’re on a 24-hour shift at the house.
Cole, who does IT for Marathon Refinery, said making videos is a hobby and he was happy to help the firefighters, to get more experience and to use his hobby to give back to the community. He also has a special interest in firefighting.
“I used to be a volunteer firefighter (for Catlettsburg), so I kind of already had interest in what they did,” Cole said. “It was really neat to see how a professional department works.”
Cole, who also does devotional videos for Community Hospice, said they shot video for about two hours, and the editing process took from eight to 10 hours.
Duncan said when children are able to physically tour the fire house, the love climbing on the trucks and watching people slide down the fire pole. While that’s not available to them this year, he said he hopes they’ll enjoy watching the videos, and that the fire department appreciates Cole’s contribution.
“He did a great service for the community and the kids,” Duncan said.
To view the safety video and the tour of the Ashland firehouse, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkEZq3LYCU08EuglXfsyAQw?view_as=subscriber