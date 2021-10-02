ASHLAND One day a week for tacos wasn't enough, so Visit Ashland KY stretched it into a whole week.
Taco Week will be Sunday through Oct. 9 and will work the same way Burger Week did in May this year, Brandy Clark, executive director of Visit Ashland KY said.
"Burger Week was such a success we wanted a way to include restaurants and something that's popular is tacos," Clark said. "This was a way to incorporate Mexican restaurants and, once we announced it, we realized it was Hispanic Heritage Month. Ashland for Change asked us to partner with them and, of course, we did."
Like burger week, those who wish to participate should visit and eat tacos at three participating locations, having the Passport stamped at the end of the meal. Then, show proof by sharing your experience on Facebook or Instagram or submit a completed passport on the website.
(Tag your social media photos with #AKYTacoWeekand #VisitAKY). Vote for the most creative taco on the website. One vote per customer per visit is allowed. Clark also encouraged participants to follow @VisitAshlandKY on Instagram and Facebook.
Participating restaurants include:
* Bellafonte, 1320 Carter Ave.
* Bombshells and Ales, 739 Carter Ave.
* El Colonial, 366 Diederich Blvd.
* Giovanni's, 724 Greenup Ave.
* The Jockey Club, 317 17th St.
* Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe, 500 Winchester Ave.
* La Finca, 1201 Carter Ave.
* Taqueria Las Lalis, 24 Russell Plaza Drive.
* The Mill Bakery and Cafe, 207 15th St.
* The Mill Tapas, 207 15th St.
* Rapid Fired Pizza, 8850 Central Ave.
* Sky 37, 1212 Bath Ave.
* Suplex Tacos, 3613 13th St.
* Tres Hermanos, 807 Carter Ave.
* The Winchester, 1441 Winchester Ave.
In addition to taco specials, some as frugally priced as $3, other eateries are on the tour, offering Mexican-style foods that fall into their bailiwick, including desserts and drinks.
Those participating restaurants are:
* Ashland Nutrition, 1517 Winchester Ave.
* The Coffee Bar, 1525 Winchester Ave.
* Tomcat Brewhouse, 29th Street.
* Whit's, 1525 Winchester Ave.
The winner will have the title of Most Creative Taco and prizes will be given to some who participate and vote, Clark said.
Wrapping up the city's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month will be celebrated on Oct. 8, with Latin Night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Broadway Square. Clark said a mariachi band, taco trucks, non-alcoholic Mexican drinks and candies will be available.
To see a list of participating restaurants and their offerings for Visit Ashland, KY's Taco Week, visit akytacoweek.com.