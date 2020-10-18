EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of six pieces featuring what transpired in the Ashland City Commission Candidates Q&A Session on Monday, Oct. 12, including fact-checks and context clarifications.
ASHLAND In today’s edition, we’ll be looking at the responses the eight candidates offered for addressing drug addiction in the community during last Monday’s Q&A event. Again, The Daily Independent will be offering facts and context to the candidates’ comments — it is up to you, the reader, to judge.
AMANDA CLARK: I am the wife of a law enforcement officer. He’s an undercover drug detective for nearly, most of a decade. And I kind of lived in that life for a little while in terms of understanding that the opioid crisis affects all of us. It doesn’t affect a certain demographic, a gender, it’s across the board. In terms of our responsibilities as a city government, we need to equip our police officers, we need to equip our firefighters, all of those first-responders in order to deal with those things. In that, we also need to look at are we offering services that address those issues in terms of how does the police department partner with social services; are we getting those people the help that need? I think that it’s an across-the-board effort on our part. Thank you.
CONTEXT: Amanda Clark’s husband, Brian, retired from Ashland Police last year.
RANDY MEMMER: I’m going to agree with Ms. Clark there because I know her husband really well. I think that Bobby Jack Woods, our Sheriff, Mr. Kelley, the head of our police department, are doing a wonderful job right now in getting drugs off the street. That’s the first phase — you have to get the drugs off the street before you can do anything else. Then you get into the rehab situation and you have a lot of rehab places that are popping up throughout our area. It’s a long, hard struggle, every town in the nation is facing it and I don’t think we have it as bad here as most places, but there is a lot of things we can do to help law enforcement people deal with this problem.
FACT: According to the Office of Drug Control Policy, Boyd County had the third-highest per-capita fatal overdose rate in the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky in 2019. Neighboring Greenup County comes in at four on that list. Preliminary 2018 and 2019 data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows Kentucky with the ninth-most overdoses per-capita in the country.
CHERYL SPRIGGS: I agree with Amanda and Randy. I think our law enforcement is a big part of dealing with our drug problem here. We don’t live in a bubble. Everybody has this problem, it seems. I do know that there are situations where people don’t want help, they don’t want to go into rehabilitation because they don’t want help. I do know there are places in our neighborhoods that are not safe and make our neighborhoods not safe. I think we need to take a look at that and have a plan to pull down abandoned houses. We need to look into money and grant money for that. I’m all for helping people because it is a disease, but we need to keep our citizens safe.
CONTEXT: While many quarters of the medical community has accepted addiction — or substance abuse disorder — as a disease of the brain, some researchers have argued it is less like diabetes or asthma and more along the lines of a cognitive disorder such as dyslexia (among many arguments). The moral model — wherein it was commonly held the addict someone with weak willpower and morals — is still found in various quarters of society but has been discarded by health professionals.
JOSH BLANTON: This is a question I’m not going to profess to know the answers to. It’s also an extremely personal question for me for reasons I may discuss in the future. This issue, it’s important to understand what a commissioner can do in their capacity. I’m of the mindset for me that there are things we could do officially, but be an advocate. Understand why these people are in this situation. This is a tough one for me. We have to understand how these people get into these situations and go about it with empathy, understand why these people are going through this. The Young Man’s Conference is a great of example of this. We get 400 high school sophomores together and speak about this. That’s the root cause — we have to start thinking about it in terms of this.
FACT CHECK: The Daily Independent was unable to verify Blanton’s assertion regarding the 400 high school sophomores.
BECKY MILLER: Drug addiction personally affects me and has touched me, too. My own daughter overdosed a few years ago and she was prescribed a medication from her doctor and she became addicted to that medication. One night, she decided to take a whole bottle of the pills instead of one or two that she was prescribed. Luckily, she made it out of her addiction. I can say, she didn’t make it out because I only showed her empathy. She made it out because she knew she had a tough mom that had expectations and she expectations of herself as well. We have to find a way to place more accountability on the user as well. They have all had tough times. A lot of them are using not based on a decision they made, “Oh, I’m going to use today.” They have been prescribed medication.
CONTEXT: Miller’s personal experience mirrors what the statistics bear out. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, roughly 80% of people who use heroin started with prescription opioids. About 8-12% of people prescribed opioids develop a disorder, according to the institute.
BERNICE HENRY: In working with the school system we see another end of this drug addiction problem. We see the children, who are recipients of that because of their parents or other relatives in the family. I see it as more of a mental health issue. We can’t legislate, put up a set of rules, and say this is how people should live. We have to take each individual case. This is something the community would have to be more unified about in working with, we need to work together toward a common goal. We need to have the research done, we need to have people who can come in and give us trainings to direct us into what we exactly we need to do. Thank you.
CONTEXT: According to the Kids Count Survey, which looks at indicators of childhood well-being, the amount of children in foster care has steadily risen in Boyd County. Like many parts of the Tri-State, the rise in foster care has a direct correlation to the drug crisis. Between 2011 and 2013, the amount of kids in foster care in Boyd was 86.6 per 1,000 kids, according to the survey. By 2016-18, the latest year of available data, that number had risen to 107 per 1,000.
MARTY GUTE: I have personally been impacted by this drug problem because I have a family member who has substance abuse problems. It is a complex problem. Right now, there’s a list on the side of my refrigerator with 15 different rehab facilities we have in this area. I’m proud that APD has an Angel Program where people can turn in their medication, but we have approved them partnering with other local law enforcement, other than city, other than county and other than state. Recently they partnered with Russell and Greenup in combating the drug problem. I think also it’s with our faith-based programs — we have The Neighborhood, Hope Central, Pathways. We have places like Oxford House, which when run correctly can be very, very effective. I think we’re hitting this head-on in partnering with these different organizations.
FACT: The Angel Program is a program for people in crisis, allowing them to find resources to help with their addiction. The prescription drug takeback is a separate program to allow people to drop off their prescription drugs.
FACT CHECK: The recent inter-local agreements signed by the City of Ashland with Greenup County and town agencies therein was not for drug interdiction efforts, according to Chief Todd Kelley. The agreements were signed due to the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. The issue was, officers in Greenup County would have to cross over into Boyd in order to have DUI suspects submit to blood draws at King’s Daughters Medical Center. However, when they crossed the county line into Ashland, those officers lost their police powers. The inter-local agreement allows them to retain their police powers when they go to Ashland with a suspect.
GERALD THOMPSON: Complex problem; personal tragedy; community tragedy. I don’t think we focus enough on how much of a community tragedy this is. If our central function is to attract investment into this community, we need a healthy community and a viable workforce. The problem I see here in Ashland in dealing with drug addiction here is the community has not owned the problem. We leave it to all these 15 different rehab facilities, another chunk of it we leave with the police, another chunk of it we leave with health care. We’re not pulling it all together. I think we will be very well-served if we used what I call the Huntington Model, where the mayor up there personally owned the problem and brought the city government and the resources of the city government to bear to prioritize.
CONTEXT: Mayor Steve Williams oversaw a steady climb in heroin overdoses when he took office in 2013 — a mass overdose in 2016 landed Huntington on the national news. However, in recent years a collaboration with Marshall University, various health care and addiction treatment organizations and emergency services has seen the numbers go down starting in 2018. First Lady Melania Trump visited Huntington to see how the city was curbing the crisis — a crisis it was the epicenter of for many years.
