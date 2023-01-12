RUSSELL The Russell Rotary Club recognized several community-oriented people during its meeting on Thursday, and it handed out an inaugural award.
Bryan Tackett is the 2022 Russell Citizen of the Year.
Tackett, of the Flatwoods Police Department, is Russell’s school resource officer and DARE officer. He’s also involved in Boy Scouts, the Fraternal Order of Police and the Greenup County community in general.
“I thought I was just coming to have lunch and hang out today,” Tackett said with a laugh. “I’m kinda shocked.”
Russell Rotary President Scott Hill announced six nominees: Tackett, Anne Stephens, Bud Matheny, Mike Wilson, Dwayne King and Richie Blum. The Rotary recognized all of them with a certificate. Tackett received a plaque.
“This year, the award could’ve gone to anybody I just talked about,” Hill said. “Each one of you is deserving.”
Tackett is in his seventh year at Russell Schools. He’s been on the police force since 2008, and he’s been in law enforcement in some capacity since 2004.
“You guys definitely deserve this more than I do; you guys are awesome people out here,” Tackett said to fellow nominees. “Thanks to the Russell Rotary Club, you guys do awesome things for the community. This is a great honor.”
Russell Rotary member Earl Twinam said he stole the idea from the Florence Rotary Club.
“I started thinking, this could be a good way to honor some individuals,” he said.
Said Hill to all of the nominees: “By you being here today, you’re a winner. We want you to know the Rotary Club appreciates you. We see the work that you’re doing in the community, and we wanted to take a few moments today just to say thank you on behalf of the club. You’re true leaders in our community and you’re making a big, big difference.”