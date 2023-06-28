FLATWOODS The Flatwoods Police Department announced that Sgt. Bryan Tackett received the DARE Officer of the Year award from the Kentucky DARE Association.
According to the Flatwoods Police Department, Tackett works diligently as a student resource officer (SRO) and DARE instructor for the Russell Independent School District.
Tackett became an SRO in January 2016 and has been a DARE instructor since February 2017.
He works hand in hand with the school system and is our first contact when we need to reach out to a student, said Police Chief David Smith.
Tackett is also a direct line for school events and school security, according to the police department.
Tackett is the first contact most kids have with law enforcement and he strives to be a positive role model for them, a statement read.