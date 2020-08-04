CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury issued an indictment against an Ashland man accused of hitting his son in the head with a sword last month.
Charles D. Stafford, 63, was among a handful of cases the grand jury indicted last week. While charged in district court with first-degree assault, the grand jury last week chose to indict him on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and first-degree fleeing or evading.
Stafford is being held on a $50,000 bond in that case.
Police said Stafford whacked his son in the head with the sword July 20 before taking off and striking parked car. An off-duty police officer had intervened in the assault, Ashland Police said.
Stafford was also indicted in a separate case on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
An indictment is a formal accusation of a felony and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The following people were also indicted by the grand jury:
• Amber R. Damron (aka Amber Johnson), 39, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree promotion of contraband.
• Michael D. Adkins-Jenkins, 33, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (second offense), one count of first-offense DUI and driving without a license.
• Gregory G. Hannah, 36, of no fixed address, was indicted on one count of public intoxication, one count of theft under $500 in value, one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine (second offense) and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth A. Davis, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree fleeing or evading police.
• Heather R. Daniels, 47, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-degree wanton endangerment.
