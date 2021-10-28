CATLETTSBURG Judge John Vincent was spitting nails Thursday when he sentenced an Ashland man to probation for hitting his son in the head with a sword.
Charles Stafford, 64, pleaded guilty to three felony cases on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court in connection with a July 2020 assault in which he was accused of striking his son in the head with a sword.
With 10 years of prison time hanging over his head, Stafford was instead given a shot to keep his nose clean on the outside for a five-year probation term.
“The court does not like this plea,” Vincent said. “I must advise you sir, if there is one single outburst like this conduct, the court will show you no leniency.”
Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Christina Smith said the victim in the case would not cooperate with the investigation, which hamstrung the prosecution if it went to trial. She said law enforcement signed off on the plea deal, in light of the situation.
“With an offense like this, it is the court’s view that a term of incarceration is appropriate, but my hands are tied because of the lack of cooperation with the victim,” he said. “I am not happy with this.”
Stafford was represented by defense attorney Michael Curtis.
