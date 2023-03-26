ASHLAND Swings are coming to the riverfront in Ashland, and they’re already a hit.
Six swings — three of which will face the Ohio River — are being erected near the Vulcan, Venus and Genesis statues.
Ashland’s city commission approved it almost two years ago, but there was a major backlog regarding the equipment necessary for construction because of the COVID-19 pandemic and pandemic-related issues with the supply chain, according to Mayor Matt Perkins.
The mayor said the parks department finally got all the equipment in the fall of 2022, but they wanted to wait until spring to install them.
Perkins posted a photo of the frames of the swings last week, and the reaction indicates great excitement. As of Sunday, the post had 240 shares and 88 comments on Facebook.
“Sometimes the simplest things are what people want,” Perkins said.
Amber Berry has led the team of city parks workers, Perkins said, on the project, which is “low-cost, high-reward,” said the mayor.
“It’s a quality-of-life thing,” Perkins said. “It’s a part of our commission’s commitment to upgrading the spaces all over the city. It’s something many of my citizens have been wanting for years. I know I’ve enjoyed things like this when I’ve gone to places like Cincinnati and Covington.”
Perkins said during this past Thursday’s commission meeting that he’s excited to see families enjoy the swings in the near future.
Once the weather fully cooperates and the concrete sets, the swings’ installation will be complete.
(606) 326-2664 |