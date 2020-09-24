RUSSELL The Swims are making another splash in the area.
In the building and remodeling business for 32 years, the family celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Wednesday morning.
Swim Brothers Custom Kitchens, Bath & Flooring’s doors are open on Diederich Boulevard in Russell.
“We’ve bought from Lowe’s, Great American Floors, Chandler’s, everybody,” said business owner Dave Swim. “For years, I’ve been wanting to do this, but we’ve just been so busy.”
Last year, Swim Brothers did almost $400,000 in cabinetry and flooring at 35-40% above cost, according to Swim. That’s when, he said, it was time for this latest venture.
Twenty years ago, Swim Brothers remodeled the building for Ken Smith Appraisals. After Smith passed away, his family asked Swim if they’d be interested in it.
“It seemed like every door was opening up,” Swim said. “My wife and I said, if it’s the good Lord’s will, that’s what we’ll do.”
Connie Swim, Dave’s wife, said the business has been successful for three decades, but it wasn’t consistent until about 20 years ago — that coincided with when the couple gave their hearts to God, she said.
“That’s when it was like our phones didn’t stop ringing,” Connie Swim said.
When it all began, Dave Swim and his three brothers were in charge. Over time, the other three Swims went separate directions.
Dave, Connie and their son, David, are operating the business. Their daughter, Tiffany Evans, is a registered nurse.
The Swims’ new store consists of about 2,700 square feet. Dave Swim said the building was 1,200 square feet before they added more space to the back and side.
“We completely remodeled it; new flooring, new wiring, new sheetrock, new roof,” Swim said.
The store features a variety of flooring, countertops, bathroom tile and much more. The plan is to open another location in Morehead by 2021.
Both Dave and Connie Swim said the most rewarding part of the business was helping serve the community.
“I love our town, our area,” Dave Swim said. “I want to see it where it was once before. Hopefully we can help out a little bit.”
