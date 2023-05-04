Boyd County senior Abby Christian is the only Kentuckian to receive an illustrious scholarship that includes a study-abroad program at the University of Oxford in England.
Beginning with a pool of 200 applicants, Christian is one of eight recipients of Marshall University’s Yeager Scholarship, making up the 37th class of Yeager Scholars.
Christian and the other seven recipients will receive full tuition at Marshall University, paid room and board, an annual stipend, course textbook allowance, a personal computer and study abroad opportunities.
Yeager scholars serve as generational leaders and are expected to participate in community service and positions of leadership.
Previously selected as a Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, Christian said she put her dream of collegiate swimming on the back burner to truly chase her academic opportunities.
While holding swim records at the YMCA and Boyd County High School, Christian said she was faced with the decision to continue a rigorous swim practice schedule, or pour herself into community service and networking.
Taking life values learned throughout her near decade of swimming, such as healthy competition, dedication and consistency, Christian said she stopped swimming her junior year to allocate more time for racking up community service hours.
Christian credits a portion of her success thus far to her swim coach, Billy Cox.
“He has always been a true supporter of me inside the pool and out. He once told me that ‘once you’re satisfied, you stop improving,” Christian said.
“He taught me to chase after my dreams wholeheartedly, and once one is accomplished, to chase after a higher one,” Christian added.
Christian said at her kindergarten graduation she announced her future career as a nurse, and she hasn’t strayed away from that proclamation in 12 years.
Spending several hours at King’s Daughters Medical Center and Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital’s cardiology departments, Christian volunteered to shuttle patients to appointments, shadowed nurses and physicians and even pitched in with housekeeping — reinforcing her childhood belief that she belonged in the medical field.
“I would leave there so happy and so excited to go back the next day,” Christian said of her volunteer experience.
With her love of serving the community meshing seamlessly with Yeager’s emphasis on community, combined with her swimming background of friendly competition, Christian said she feels she’s right where she needs to be.
While Marshall University wasn’t initially on Christian’s radar, after visiting campus, she was sold.
“It felt like home,” Christian said, adding after deciding on the location she stumbled upon the “insane” scholarship opportunity through her mother’s co-worker, whose son had been a recipient several years prior.
Christian said the ability of working alongside the seven other recipients fuels her fire.
“I look forward to building close relationships with these people,” Christian said. “Having a team to work with pulled me to this scholarship.”
Christian said while she looks forward to studying abroad to get a larger perspective on the way others live outside the tri-state area, she has no intention on straying away permanently.
“I want to stay and pour back into the community, just like they poured into me,” Christian said.
In addition to her swim coach, Christian thanks her parents for their unwavering support.
“Receiving this scholarship is a blessing and I couldn’t have gotten to where I am today without trusting in the Lord along the way,” Christian said.
Rewinding back to her kindergarten aspirations, Christian wished to shout out her kindergarten teacher, Angela Thompson, too.
“She has encouraged me since Day 1,” Christian said of Thompson, “She is my biggest supporter and always told me, ‘I just knew you could do it.’”