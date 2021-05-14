ASHLAND There was a time when Nicholas Steele imagined himself the ring master for Barnum and Bailey Circus. Now, he’s training to become a ring master of a different sort.
Steele, who manages Jolly Pirate Donuts, is preparing to take over ownership from his mother, Vicky Barouxis, who will mark 40 years of making doughnuts in Ashland on Saturday.
Steele said the store will do something special to mark the anniversary: "We’re going to donate a portion of our proceeds of that day’s sales to Community Kitchen, so we can do something good for our community, too," he said.
Barouxis plans to retire soon, but will be "around," her son said. The 63-year-old’s father, Nickolas Barouxis, took over the store in 1981 from the Chamis family, who opened it.
"(My mom) was in there every day, seven days a week, for a long time," Steele said. "Now she has cut back to about four days."
Steele, who did janitorial work there when he was in high school, will be the third generation of his family to own and operate the store.
"I’ve basically done all the jobs there are to do," he said, adding he has a college degree in marketing, so his duties tend toward ordering supplies, meeting vendors and consulting with his mom, who still does a lot of bookkeeping. He also spent time at the original location in Columbus to train with the founder. "You could say it’s been in the bloodstream," he said.
An only child, Steele said he never felt pressure to take over the family business, but when he gave serious thought to a career path, the idea of running Jolly Pirate Donuts felt like the right move.
“I was looking for the right answer and thought, I’m taking over something that’s been in my family for years," he said. "It would have been really hard to walk away completely and the idea of being a part of the next generation of leaders in the community was really compelling to me."
Steele proudly explained the product is made fresh and onsite — no frozen or prepackaged items.
“Everything is cut by hand and cooked in-house," he said.
He said it’s difficult to say what the most popular doughnut is.
"I kind of feel like in the world of doughnuts, people have their favorite ones and ones they just don’t like," he said. "People like a variety and it depends on the person — vanilla cream versus custard-filled, strawberry versus raspberry. It’s a pretty sure thing that anything with chocolate tends to be a hot seller."
Steele can’t even pick his own favorite. "After about 30 years of being around the place, it’s kind of a toss-up. Maybe a cheeseburger," he said with a laugh. "Really, it depends on what kind of mood I’m in or how hungry I am."
The store also can boast never having had to close or lay off employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We made the adjustments we needed to and did our best and we’re still trying to do our best for the community," he said, noting the drive-through window was reopened, even though there’s no menu board. He said customers can drive up and give and receive their order through the window. While the counter isn’t open, customers can enter two at a time and wearing masks to buy doughnuts. There are options for regulars, too, who like to have coffee and linger at the counter.
"The counter isn’t open, but we have a patio with a covered area where regulars can be out there," he said. "We’re still battling the pandemic, but we’re making steps forward and pushing through, so I hope everybody will get vaccinated so we can return to our favorite businesses."
