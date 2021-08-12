SUMMIT Local baker Tracy Vipperman, owner of Double Drizzle in Summit, said she is excited to see what the future holds for her business.
Double Drizzle recently moved to a larger location next to Giovanni’s restaurant, and Vipperman joked that her new kitchen is as big as her entire previous location.
“I loved it there,” Vipperman said of her former location at Meade Station. “But it was a lot smaller than we needed, and there wasn’t enough parking for our customers.”
Vipperman is an area native — she graduated from Boyd County High School. She started the bakery on Dec. 13, 2014, and said that before that time she had no experience baking, only the desire.
“We had baked a few cakes from the house,” she said. “Just not on this scale.
“But we decided to start the business anyway,” she said, with the determination to follow her dream.
The community response, she said, was both instant and positive. That response has grown in the new location, Vipperman said — perhaps at least for walk-in traffic — due to the high visibility of the new signage easily viewed from Route 60.
Double Drizzle is a full-service bakery, with Vipperman offering custom creations and always ready to do more.
“When I started out, I was just doing cupcakes,” she said. “Now we do cupcakes, cakes, cheesecake, creme horns, candies and fudge. And in the last year we started doing more food products like the grab-n-go lunches.”
Double Drizzle also offers salads, chicken salad, pasta salad, buffalo dip and other lunch products, Vipperman said.
“If people ask for it, then we try to fix it,” she said. “We tell them to come back next week and see what we have for you.”
All of the food at Double Drizzle is made fresh, with the crew coming in early to get everything ready for the lunch crowd, especially the popular lunch sampler. Vipperman said on average they sell about 60 per day of that particular item.
Popular bakery items such as a wide variety of cookies from chocolate chip to peanut butter explosion fill the display cases, but Vipperman said she is more than willing to take advance or specialty orders as well.
“As long as you call a day in advance or message us on our Facebook page, with at least a day’s notice, it’s no problem. And if it’s something we can put together fairly quickly, then we can try to work you in on shorter notice.”
Vipperman said birthday cakes are a popular request, and that they do a lot of sheet cakes as well. She said she used to do tier cakes, but doesn’t any longer, mainly because most people have exhibited a preference for either the sheet cakes, or a sheet cake and cupcake combination.
“For weddings now, we have a lot of people do the single sheet cake and the cupcake tower,” she said. “And we have even had people do the tier cookie cakes or a cookie bar set out with a lot of different cookies instead of the traditional tiered wedding cake.
“And we get a lot of orders for the trays of mini creme horns,” Vipperman said. “They are bite-sized, so they order trays of those as a grab-and-go kind of thing.”
Vipperman said a popular cake they offer — something of a signature cake — is what she calls a “Little Debbie” cake, after the popular snack cakes, though fresh-baked at Double Drizzle.
“It’s a chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, and we do a drizzle on it just like the snack cake,” she said
The delicious confections from Double Drizzle are now available at other locations as well, Vipperman said.
“The Winchester in Ashland has our peanut butter cheesecake, which is a brownie bottom peanut butter cheesecake,” she said. “And they order a lot of those every week. We have items at the Pour House and we are getting ready to put some our bakery items in the new Giovanni’s Pub that will be opening soon.”
The new location has expanded to offer chocolate melt supplies for candy makers, T-shirts, travel mugs, woodcrafts and specialty popcorn. And she said she is thrilled when her customers send her pictures of all the different locations across the country where her cakes, cookies and cupcakes traveled. Her husband works in Michigan, she said, and his co-workers and friends there regularly send orders home with him.
Through it all, though, the biggest thrill is the support and loyalty of her customers, Vipperman said. When she had her grand opening at the new location on Aug. 6, it was the largest turnout to date with so many familiar faces and a lot of new faces as well, she said.
“The community has been wonderful to us,” Vipperman said. “And we hope to be here and growing for years to come.”