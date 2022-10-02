WINCHESTER A donation as sweet as it sounds is creating smiles across the state, thanks to a delivery from candy producer Perfetti Van Melle North America, as part of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture's Hunger Initiative.
The manufacturer of such candies as Airheads and Mentos announced the donation of more than 54,000 pounds of candy last week to food pantries throughout Kentucky. The donation comes in September, the month in which the nation kicks off Hunger Action Month.
"This donation is a reminder that food banks, which often focus on providing fresh, nutrient-rich foods, can sometimes add an element of surprise to their offerings and put a smile on the faces of those who need it most," Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said. "Through our Kentucky Hunger Initiative, we mostly highlight donations of fresh, Kentucky farm produce for our food insecure families. But being able to bring a ‘sweet’ surprise is rewarding, too."
The privately owned global candy company is headquartered in Italy and the Netherlands, but its U.S. operations are solely based in Erlanger. The donation, which was two full truckloads, contained 55 pallets of candy.
"Serving our community is part of who are, and we feel very fortunate to work in a business where our products, like Airheads and Fruit-tella, can help people smile and enjoy an occasional candy treat," Sylvia Buxton, president and CEO of Perfetti Van Melle North America, said. "Being based in Kentucky, we’re honored to partner again with the Kentucky Hunger Initiative and donate our products and help the region’s food banks deliver some of those smiles along with much needed food staples."
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Hunger Initiative is a first-of-its-kind effort in Kentucky launched in 2016 by Quarles to bring together farmers, charitable organizations, faith groups, community leaders and government entities to reduce hunger in Kentucky.