FLATWOODS False reports of a shooting — which briefly put Russell schools on lockdown Monday — may have been a result of a "swatting," according to police.
Swatting is a false report given to police, prompting them to deploy the SWAT Team. Typically, a caller uses a fake number and reports a dangerous situation such as a hostage-taking or a murder.
At 11:28 a.m., Flatwoods Police received a call from an unknown man who said he had just shot his mother in the head at an address on Reed Street. Flatwoods Police and neighboring agencies rapidly responded to the address, finding only one person inside the house.
The person at the house said they did not call 911.
While police canvassed the neighborhood to be sure nothing had happened, Russell schools were placed on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution," police said.
After officers determined no threat was found, extra patrols were placed at Russell to be on the safe side, on the orders of Flatwoods Police Chief David Smith.
Two minutes before the call, another call was placed to Greenup County 911. The person said "Hello" to the operator and hung up immediately. Callback procedures were followed and it was determined the number was phony and generated from an app, according to authorities.
Chief Smith has submitted the incident to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security and the FBI, according to police.
Smith called swatting dangerous and stated "it places community and first responders in harm's way."
Incidents of swatting have turned deadly. In 2017, Andrew Finch, of Wichita, Kansas, was shot to death by police as result of a false threat called in by a gamer in California.
That gamer, Tyler Barriss, is now serving 20 years in federal prison. A Cincinnati gamer was also implicated in the raid and sentenced to serve 15 months, while a third co-defendant was given a deferred sentence.
The men hatched the plot to "SWAT" another man after an argument over the game "Call of Duty." The man they targeted gave them a wrong address, resulting in Finch being killed.
Anyone with any information relating to the Flatwoods incident is asked to contact Chief Smith at (606) 836-8189 or email him at dsmith@flatwoods.ky.gov.