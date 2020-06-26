BELLEFONTE No one got hurt after an elderly woman drove her black Chevy Tahoe into a Par Mar Shell gas station convenient mart late Friday morning.
Sgt. John Daniels of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received the call around 11:51 a.m. for reports of an SUV driven into the gas station at the intersection of Route 5 and Jane Hill Road in the Bellefonte area.
The woman's vehicle went over the curb and slammed into the bagged ice cooler, according to Daniels. The cooler, in turn, burst through the store, he said.
Daniels stated drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a part in the accident. He said it appeared the woman may have mixed up her brake and her accelerator.
