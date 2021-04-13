At about 1:40 p.m. Monday, Ashland Fire and Police, as well as Boyd EMS responded to the 3200 block of Floyd Street for reports of a driver trapped in an overturned late-model Toyota RAV4.
The driver was “more startled than anything” and was walking about the scene after being removed from the vehicle through the windshield, according to Police Chief Todd Kelley.
The vehicle struck a fire hydrant, which led to Ashland Water Distribution responding to the scene in order to shut off the water gushing out of the ground. McGuire's Towing responded to cart off the SUV.