Following more than a decade at the helm of McKell Middle School, Nathan Sutton will move to Central Office.
Sutton is a graduate of Greenup County High School and began his education career there before moving to McKell Middle. He has been at MMS for 13 years, including 11 as Principal.
The seasoned administrator is now transitioning to the role of Director of Pupil Personnel for the district. It wasn’t a career goal, said Sutton. However, the opportunity arose, and he decided to go for it.
“Being in the position will allow me to take on a different role and have different responsibilities,” said Sutton. “I will be able to use my strengths to hopefully make a positive impact on our school district and our students.”
Sutton has already begun the transition from principal to DPP. He is working to learn from the 20-year veteran of the position, Mike Raby. Sutton said Raby has been a mentor to him before he was named the DPP.
“I couldn’t ask for a better person to help me out,” said Sutton. “He’s been very helpful.”
Sutton has been juggling his schedule to learn as much from Raby as possible while still maintaining his work as Principal at MMS. Superintendent Traysea Moresea said Sutton is working extended hours to gain the knowledge he will need to fulfill the role.
However, the challenge Sutton said will be the first big hurdle is not being in a school each day.
“As Principal, you get accustomed to the sights, sounds and interactions with students and teachers daily,” said Sutton. “I really loved those aspects of being Principal. So just getting used to not being in a school, doing the day-to-day things I’m used to, will take some getting used to.”
Sutton will be replaced by Chris Ailster, the current vice principal, who Sutton said is the best man for the job. However, though he is confident in his replacement, he has somewhat mixed feelings about leaving his current role.
“I am excited, nervous and sad all at the same time,” said Sutton. “I’m excited about learning the new role and figuring out all the ways I can help our students and schools. I can’t lie though, I’m nervous too, because it’s something I’m not used to. I also am sad to a degree about leaving MMS. We have spent a lot of time and put a lot of energy into creating a quality school. I will miss those hallways, our awesome students, and our first-class staff.”
He won’t be in the halls of McKell Middle every day, but he will still be working with and for the Greenup community. Moresea is confident in Sutton’s ability to complete the job, and connect with the community.
“As a lifelong resident and graduate of GCHS, I am confident that Mr. Sutton’s school pride and energy, along with his expertise, will help him do an excellent job as our new DPP,” said Moresea.
The role will have Sutton working with students who struggle getting to school regularly, he said. He will work with school administrators and Phil McKenzie, the Court Designated Worker, “provide interventions to truancy students and their families,” said Sutton.
His work will include monitoring and developing “the Superintendent’s Annual Attendance Report, which has a direct correlation with how our district is funded.”
The pandemic brought virtual learning barriers and quarantines that impacted attendance in every district, said Moresea. As the district looks to move forward, Sutton and his role will be crucial.
“Nathan has a fantastic rapport with the community and his new position will have a laser focus on student attendance,” said Moresea. “Mr. Sutton will be key to increasing student attendance and the correlation that it has on student success. Nathan Sutton cares deeply about this district and this community, and I am excited to see his positive impact in this new role.”
Sutton loves Greenup County and said he is “ready to help our district continue to flourish,” he said. “There are so many great things going on here. We have great students, great schools and great staff members, I am just proud and honored to be a small part of it.”
