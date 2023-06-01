MOREHEAD Two local brothers are doing their part to make Appalachia and sustainability coincide, one pair of blue jeans at a time.
Josh and Jared Ravenscraft launched New Frontier from a garage in 2017 beginning with hats and an online store; their small and exclusive products quickly turned into a desirable brand with multiple articles that now include environmentally friendly denim.
Their brand, created with the grit and sweat of blue collar careers that built the region in mind, evolved out of the garage and now includes a storefront in downtown Morehead.
Inside the store, Jared Ravenscraft sorted through racks of jeans for both men and women.
Pulling out a front pocket, Ravenscraft pointed out a printed outline on what makes these particular jeans stand out.
Referencing the circular pattern inside the pocket, “Our jeans are some of the most sustainable in the world,” Ravenscraft said, from the materials sourced to the labor that produces them.
Ravenscraft referenced the current fast-fashion industry, calling it one of the top polluters in the world. With clothing items rarely recycled, the waste quickly piles up in local landfills where it sits to slowly degrade or where it’s burned — releasing toxins into the atmosphere.
Conventional cotton, according to the Ravenscrafts, is packed full of pesticides and insecticides, and requires a mass amount of water before it’s ever formed into a pair of pants.
Their new circular denim, however, uses more than 90% less water and emits 75% less carbon dioxide during production as opposed to conventional brands.
According to some quick stats pulled by Josh, the denim uses 100% organic cotton and more than 40% of the cotton used in a pair of jeans is recycled.
To complete the “circular” concept, each pair of jeans can be turned into a new pair.
While partnering with AppHarvest to develop uniforms for employees, the Ravenscrafts were acquainted with greenhouse technologies, a Dutch concept.
Through AppHarvest, the Ravenscrafts were introduced to a company from Amsterdam and, after a couple consultations, the brothers struck a deal in Europe to produce the ethically sourced denim.
“We’re an underdog in the fashion game. Nobody counts on us to change the industry,” Jared said, but with the Appalachian ideals of caring for your neighbor, the brothers have set off to better the globe, even if from East Main Street in Morehead.
Jared said the brand was built with an “Appalachian Renaissance” in mind, comparing New Frontier with the likes of Tyler Childers — believing if he didn’t have to move off to Nashville to change up country music, the boys don’t need to leave the area to initiate change on their own front.
Through research, the Ravenscrafts separated themselves from other brands who participate in “green washing,” a term for brands that slap on a recycled label and sell at a higher price point even if their product didn’t change much at all.
“You can’t cheat that process,” Jared said, ensuring their jeans are the real deal and environmentally sound.
While still in a “soft launch” phase, New Frontier plans to offer more denim in different cuts, additional sizes and styles.
Jared said a pair of jeans was recently shipped off to Hawaii and have some big names sporting them, including Gov. Andy Beshear and Chris Stapleton’s band mates.
New Frontier was recently crowned as Startup of the Year by the state Cabinet for Economic Development.