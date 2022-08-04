ASHLAND Two people appeared to have lost a game of keep-away early Thursday to Kentucky State Police, according to court records.
The citation states that one suspect threw methamphetamine under a truck while the trooper wasn't looking.
Michael E. McCoy, 49, of Ashland, and Nedra M. Walters, 44, of Catlettsburg, were cruising along U.S. 60 Thursday morning when they were stopped by KSP for a busted tail light and a rear license plate not being illuminated, records show.
The trooper also noted he saw the Dodge pickup swerving over the center line before the stop, the citation states.
On approaching the vehicle, the officer wrote in the citation he could smell marijuana and noticed McCoy's eyes were red and glassy. McCoy was placed under arrest for DUI after the officer conducted field sobriety testing and saw signs of impairment, records show.
The state trooper then turned his attention towards Walters and asked her to step out of the vehicle, according to records. He then began to conduct a search of the truck.
During the search he found suspected marijuana and meth, along with drug paraphernalia, reads the citation.
After both McCoy and Walters were placed under arrest, the next step was calling a tow truck.
The trooper wrote that once the tow truck arrived and the truck was moved, a blue metal container was uncovered.
Inside that container was suspected meth, according to the citation.
That's when McCoy admitted to throwing it under the truck when the officer wasn't looking, records show.
McCoy was charged with DUI, simple possession of meth and tampering with physical evidence. Walters is charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of meth.
The two are being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.
